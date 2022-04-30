Romeo Santos and the group Aventura burst onto the music scene with bachata in 2002. The song “Obsesión” brought the quartet of brothers born in the Dominican Republic to fame.

Despite the success obtained, the members separated after 8 years, although some time later they resumed activities together; However, the pandemic was key for the 40-year-old artist to retire permanently.

In this note we tell you what happened to Romeo Santos and the real reasons that led him to leave the band at the highest peak of fame.

How did Aventura start?

The group Adventure was formed in 1993, in the Bronx, New York. However, the band did not make their debut until 1999, with the album “Generation next”. With this production, the boys began the trend of “Spanglish” in their songs. The Santos brothers broke schemes by merging bachata with R & B and hip hop.

In 2002, the group released their second album entitled “We broke the rules”, from which the single “Obsesión” came out.

The first dissolution of Aventura

After 18 years together, Adventure announced the end of his trip in 2010. This news devastated his millions of fans. The decision was made because Romeo Santos and backing vocalist Henry chose to work solo.

The first dissolution of Aventura. Photo: Adventure/Facebook

Romeo Santos and Aventura announce their return

In 2019, Aventura announced his return to the stage. The group, led by Romeo Santos, gave a series of concerts and even invited Rosalía to sing one of her well-known songs.

Romeo Santos and Aventura meet again. Photo: Romeo Santos/Facebook

Romeo Santos separates from Aventura

After two years, Romeo Santos announced in a statement the definitive end to Adventure. The singer explained that the pandemic was the main cause of the separation.

“It was not in our plans that this period of Adventure last 2 years. We can think that it was because of the pandemic, but it makes more sense to understand that it happened because God wanted it that way. Here ends this cycle with my colleagues. With them I began my musical journey; with them I became the artist that I myself had not imagined, ”he said.

“Thank you to all the fans around the world for your unconditional support. From my heart I would have liked to take this tour globally. But unfortunately COVID-19 changed our plans, and there are agendas / commitments to meet, ”he added.

The statement ended by saying: “If you long for this group, I exhorted them not only to support me alone, but also my brothers when they launch their projects – because the 4 of us together are Aventura.”

What happened to Romeo Santos?

Romeo Santos he devoted himself to his solo career. Currently, he is working on his fifth studio album titled “Fórmula, vol. 3″.

As for his personal life, to close 2020, the 40-year-old artist became a father for the second time.

The interpreter was very excited about this event. Photo: Romeo Santos / Instagram

What is the real name of Romeo Santos?

The real name of the renowned singer is Anthony Santos, who was born in Bronx, New York, United States. The singer-songwriter discovered his taste in music after joining his church choir at age 12. However, he always showed his interest in bachata, originally from the Dominican Republic. In addition, at age 14 he recorded his first album with the group called Los Tinellers, which was created with his cousin Henry and two friends in 1990.

Romeo Santos joined the choir of his church at the age of 12. Photo: Romeo Santos/Instagram.

How many followers does Romeo Santos have on Instagram?

The singer-songwriter Romeo Santos shares with his more than 19 million of followers photos and videos of their daily life. As well as his new musical projects that will be released very soon, since he is preparing a new album called. “Formula Vol. 3″.

Romeo Santos shares his musical works with his followers. Photo: Romeo Santos/Instagram.

Bad Bunny and Aventura released a new song “Volví”

The most famous bachata group got together with the ‘Bad Rabbit’ to launch an explosive song entitled “Volví”, which today has more than 300 million views.

Aventura’s leader, Romeo Santos, made a post on his Instagram account to announce the collaboration with one of today’s most successful urban artists.

Romeo Santos intoned one of Ricardo Montaner’s most famous songs

The artist from the Bronx, Romeo Santos, sang the song “El poder de tu amor”, by Venezuelan singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner, in one of his presentations, to later publish it on his social networks; and he revealed that it was one of the great inspirations for him to become a composer.

“Dear, only a great with infinite humility and talent like you, honors a colleague in that way. You make me happy and it moves me. A huge hug” Evaluna’s father wrote in the comments.

Romeo Santos on Víctor Manuelle’s new album?

Puerto Rican salsero Víctor Manuelle revealed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, published on April 28, that his next production “Lado A Lado B” will bring great collaborations with La India, Farina and a very special one with Romeo Santos with the single “I decided to have pants.”

“Yes that is Romeo and that is the surprise. Romeo is in the choirs and the song is very ‘Romeistic’, said the call “Sound of Youth”.

Romeo Santos will produce his first film with Eugenio Derbez

The “King of Bachata”, Romeo Santos expands his borders and announced at the beginning of April, his first feature debut as producer of the film “Never Look Back”adaptation of the novel by Lilliam Rivera.

In this new adventure, the American artist will be accompanied by the Mexican Eugenio Derbez with his production company 3Pas Studios, along with Ben Odell.