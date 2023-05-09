With “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, James Gunn closes this trilogy of MCU (film universe of Marvel) that he began directing in 2014. The third film in the saga has been one of the most anticipated by fans this 2023 and its story has surprised hundreds. There are many questions regarding the plot, especially about Rocket Raccoon. Next, we tell you various details about the tape.

How did “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” end?

everything starts when Adam Warlock attacks Rocket, who is left in critical condition. His kill switch is activated and he only has 48 hours to live. It is important to note that as the film progresses, the High Evolutionary is shown as the main antagonist, who is the creator of Lyla’s friend.

While advancing, Teefs, Floor, Lyla and Rocket find themselves in danger, since High Evolutionary plans to cremate them. However, Rocket rebels and scratches his face. Therefore, he wears a mask. The companions of the “raccoon” are killed.

Later, groot and Star-Lord get the kill switch override code. Suddenly, Rocket appears with his friends, who tell him that it’s not her time yet and so he revives. Racoon is unable to kill the villain, at Drax’s suggestion, because he is “a fucking guardian of the galaxy”. The group also helps slave children and tortured animals.

Finally, star-lord he goes back to get his Zune that he dropped, which would mean he won’t be able to return to Knowhere and would die stranded in space. Also, as a way of thanking Groot, Peter Quill begins to freeze after being rescued by Adam Warlock.

“I am Groot”: what other phrase does it say at the end?

After the battle with High Evolutionarya meeting is organized in Sapiential, the home of the guardians of the galaxy: their last meeting before parting ways. In that space, groot says: “Love you guys”. He leaves out his classic phrase: “I am Groot”.

