Rigoberto Uran has been in the news in recent days due to the great success of the novel based on his life, Rigo, which, until now, has told the story of his father’s death and the early years of his career.

The series still has to address his arrival in Europe, the serious accident that almost cost him his career, his Olympic silver medal in London 2012 and the podiums he achieved in the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France.

Rigo is still active in world cycling and has one more year on his contract with the EF-EasyPost team, with which he has been linked since 2016, when it was still called Cannondale.

However, one fact caught our attention: the squad began the 2024 preseason in Spain and the man born in Urrao did not show up. Because?



EF-EasyPost manager, Jonathan Vaughters, explained the reason why Urán was not present in his team’s first work for next season.

“He had to resolve business matters in Colombia and Ecuador, so we decided that it was best to leave him alone with his work. He is a big part of the culture of this team, he adds a lot and that is why we will always notice his absence,” declared Vaughters, in an interview with the Global Cycling Network (GCN) portal.

Jonathan Vaughters, manager of EF Education First.

The EF EasyPost plan with Rigoberto Urán

The great objective of EF is to fight the Tour de France with the Ecuadorian Ríchard Carapaz. Vaugthers has not yet defined which of the majors Urán will go to, whether he will be support for Carapaz or whether he will be in the Giro or the Vuelta a España.

“I don’t know what his condition will be, but the only thing I know is that he will want to leave through the front door. I don’t know where or in what competition, but he will surely look to say goodbye with one last great performance in some event,” said the manager.

Vaughters insisted on Rigo’s importance in the team’s structure. “Rigo will undoubtedly leave a big void. He is an irreplaceable runner due to his personality and leadership, but we have already begun to accept it,” he expressed.

SPORTS

More Sports news