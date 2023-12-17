Disney had a golden age of pure family movies that we could watch at any time of the day. In that sequence of hit films, we saw Rick Moranis weave their way to fame with 'Dear I Shrunk the Kids'. It should be noted that this was only one of many, since Moranis had managed to position himself in the cinema with each of his films and his career as a comedian took off on its own. However, the name of the famous actor has not been heard for a long time and his retirement has caused a series of questions that we will resolve in this note.

Rick Moranis He became an endearing character for many years, either because of his work and dedication to ensuring that his followers did not lose track of him or because of the recognition he obtained in exchange for it. Find out in this article what happened to him.

What happened to Rick Moranis?

At the most successful moment of his artistic career, Rick Moranis decided to marry Anne Moranis in 1986. The romance occurred while the famous actor was filming one of his films, that was when he saw Anne, who worked as a costume designer. In that sense, they both fell in love.

When everything was going well for this couple, the wife was diagnosed with brain cancer. This was difficult news for both of them, who had already become parents to two girls. In 1991, the mother of the actor's daughters died and he decided to gradually withdraw from the world of lights and cameras.

In 2020, Ryan Reynolds convinced him to do an advertisement for a brand, which surprised many. Photo: YouTube screenshot

What does Rick Moranis do?

At the moment, Rick He is 70 years old and has worked in voice dubbing, recorded comedy albums, does radio advertising and writes comic editorials. In 2020, there was speculation that Disney was looking to reboot 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids 3', but to date nothing has been confirmed. Also, in that same year, she appeared in a video along with Ryan Reynolds. In this clip she is seen with a good attitude and with the usual spark.

