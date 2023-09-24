‘Sex Education’ has reached its final season with its fourth installment on the Netflix streaming platform. The most important teenage series in recent years surprised more than one of its fans with the departure of more than five characters. That caught the attention of the followers, since the disappearance of these figures, who for many were their favorites, occurred without any explanation or with a preview in season 3.

The production created by Netflix caused a lot of expectation until September 21, the date on which the last season of the series premiered, as far as is known so far. This was produced by Laurie Nunn and ended with a dramatic comedy-style ending. However, his followers were left wondering what happened to characters like Rahim, Ola and Lily. If you want to know why they did not appear in the last season of ‘Sex Education’, keep reading this note.

What happened to Rahim, Ola and Lily in ‘Sex Education 4’?

One of the couples that has been missed the most in the series is Ola and Lily, one of the most original and fun from ‘Sex Education’. A few months ago, Tanya Reynolds, actress who plays Lily, declared that her absence was a consequence of the large number of characters that were part of the cast. She knows how big productions work. The departure of Lily and Jakob, Ola’s father, caused this character to step aside from the cast.

On the other hand, other figures who no longer appear on stage are Anwar and Olivia, who did have a justified departure within the series: they changed institutes. However, there are characters, like Rahim, who left for no reason. Apparently, as season 4 would focus more on the relationship of Otis, Maeve and Eric, some figures like him would no longer have as much participation in the script. The same thing happened with Steve and Hope.

Lily and Ola are one of the most important couples in the ‘Sex education’ series. Photo: Netflix

What will the final season of ‘Sex Education’ on Netflix be about?

Season 4 of ‘Sex Education’ has arrived faster than many imagined, since the third part was only released on Netflix on September 17, 2021. Many will wonder what its final chapter will be about. According to the synopsis, the plot is as follows: “After the closure of Moordale High School, Otis and Eric face a new challenge: their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form School. Otis is nervous about setting up his new sex practice, while Eric prays they don’t become losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all Moordale students; They thought they were progressive, but this new school is another level. There is daily yoga in the community garden, a very strong sustainability environment and a group of kids who are popular for being… friendly?”