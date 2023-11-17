The historic match between Colombia and Brazil, in which for the first time the Colombian team defeated the ‘verdeamarela’ in qualifying, was marked on the edge of the field by the song “Out, Petro” that was heard in certain sectors of the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla.

In the prelude to the game, at least twenty minutes before the ball rolled, the shout began to be heard that alluded to the surname of President Gustavo Petro, who at the time of the match was still in the United States on behalf of the summit of the Apec (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation).

In the box of the Roberto Meléndez stadium, just one row below where the main leaders of Colombian football were (Mauricio Jaramillo, president of Dimayor; Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation) and Álvaro González Alzate, president of the Committee Difutbol Executive), was the first lady Verónica Alcocer, along with her children Nicolás Alcocer Petro and Antonella Petro Alcocer.

And although the screams were surprising at first, then a series of events was unleashed that has been widely commented on on social networks.

The scream in the prelude to the Colombia-Brazil match

Barranquilla November 16, 2023. Meeting between Colombia and Brazil for the FIFA qualifiers. photo Vanexa Romero Photo: Vanexa Romero / El Tiempo

“Get out, Petro.” That was the cry that was heard in several sectors during the run-up to the match in which Colombia defeated Brazil 2-1.

As recorded in videos later shared through social networks, when the stands were already packed, the general chant was given.

🤯 The Metropolitano exploded before Colombia vs Brazil under the cry "Petro Out". Disagreement of a large part of the country with the president of Colombia.

President Petro’s statement

As those attending the game reported, The youngest daughter of President Gustavo Petro was quite upset by the chant.

Then, around 8:18 pm, when the second half of the game was just beginning, the president himself stated on his X account: “My 15-year-old daughter had to leave the Barranquilla stadium. They led the opposition’s chant against her , a minor woman. Cowards”.

Some time later, political figures in the Government began to reject what happened. Laura Sarabia, director of Social Prosperity, pointed out: “It is a violent fact that we must all reject.”

My 15-year-old daughter had to leave the Barranquilla stadium. They led the opposition chant against her, a minor woman. Cowards.

However, although the chant of annoyance was not directed directly at the minor, some witnesses indicate that insults and strong words were indeed used against Antonella, which generated her reaction of annoyance and departure from the stands towards the safety of the box. private.

Verónica Alcocer’s departure from the stadium

As the minutes passed, after Luis Díaz emerged as the great symbol of Colombia’s historic triumph, reactions to the general chant continued to occur on social networks.

Later, at the exit of the Metropolitano, First lady Verónica Alcocer and her family left the stadium amid a new wave of screams and the company of men who escorted them.

Alcocer, in the middle of the noise, raised his arms as a first reaction. Then, he stopped walking for a short moment to blow a kiss to those screaming around him.

‘The person who recorded my sister should be reported’: Nicolás Alcocer Petro

After what happened, Nicolás Alcocer Petro— son of the President who was in the Metropolitano — asked on his ‘X’ account: “The person who recorded my sister must be reported. That is clear harassment against a minor and violation of her rights.”

The person who recorded my sister should be reported. That is clear harassment against a minor and violation of her rights.

