From the last visits to J Medical, comforting feedback for the recovery from the adductor injury, the Frenchman is pushing to return but the historian advises caution in view of the Europa League in mid-April

Where are we with Pogba’s recovery? The latest signs are positive, but at the moment there is no precise return date. The Frenchman would like to get back at Allegri’s disposal as soon as possible, but the idea of ​​being there for the match against Sporting (in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, on 13 April next) now pushes him to be patient a bit, so as to avoid any type of forcing. Under treatment for a low-grade tear to the adductor of his right thigh, the midfielder has had to extend his absence again this season: just two appearances since last summer, a total of 35 minutes played.

ABSENT — So far, Pogba’s investment for Juve has proved to be a failure. This is the highest paid player in the squad, considered last summer an ideal reinforcement on a technical and character level. The player should have made the team make a qualitative leap in terms of play and the entire project due to his international experience, but so far his contribution has been almost nil. Just ten days after the start of the summer preparations, immediately after taking part in the first friendly on tour for a few minutes, he stopped due to a lateral meniscus tear. The player’s choice not to have surgery immediately complicated things and lengthened recovery times. After the operation, in October, he didn’t have time to go to the world championship, plus he had to deal with other physical ailments mainly due to the long period of inactivity. See also WRC | Acropolis Rally, Shakedown: Hyundai at the top with Tanak

JUVE BIS — The midfielder has played little or nothing in the last year. Suffice it to say that the last game as a starter dates back to 16 April 2022, just a few days before the final appearance in Manchester United due to an injury: 19 April. Last summer he chose to return to Juve to find himself, in that context in which he is loved and which had not forgotten him after the 2016 transfer. However, up until now, the Frenchman’s bis adventure at Juve has been a disaster and so the first of the four years of the contract vanished without a real contribution from him. However, the last check-ups at J Medical went well: the hope of seeing him as a protagonist again on the pitch for the season finale has not yet faded. But of course he will need time to get back to his level: the real Pogba won’t be back before next season. See also Sacchi: "Naples, Milan, Juve and Inter... I'll tell you who will benefit from the break for the World Cup"

