Not too tall or too athletic to be a center. Not a sniper or a hoop crusher. There were extra kilos and centimeters missing. John Gabriel Pinone Jr. (Hartford, Connecticut, 1961) was like that, an imperfect cocktail of a basketball player, the dark side of the Americans who ruled the CBA in the 1980s. But even so, with all those qualities that would give him less than 70 in any video game, he became one of the greats in the history of the ACB. An undisputed legend of Spanish basketball.

Although at Ramiro it is much more than that. Pinone was a fracture in the fate of Estudiantes. An abrupt change in college history with David Russell, first, and Rickie Winslow, later. He was not the best (and he was very good, let there be no doubts), but the great leader of a team that added two of his four usual titles with him: the Prince of Asturias Cup in 1986 and the King’s Cup in 1992, the second in the student list 30 years after raising the first (1963). Without forgetting, of course, of that fantastic trip to Istanbul (chimpún) to play the Final Four of the Euroleague in 1992 and that ended with two defeats and hundreds of drunken madmen on the streets of the Turkish capital. Positive balance for the lively school fans.

Beginnings in Villanova

But before those days of wine and coke, in 1979, when Ayatollah Khomeini became Supreme Leader of Iran after the revolution against the Shah (all dates fit for a Madman), Pinone began his university career. His dream, the NBA. The medium, Villanova, who retired his 45 in 1995. Rivals, not easy: the University of Houston at Hakeem Olajuwon; North Carolina with Michael Jordan, James Worthy and Sam Perkins. “We stayed at the gates of the Final Four my last two seasons, but we got two tremendous teams (…). In any case, it was a great experience, that’s what I stayed with: playing against all those great players and knowing that I could compete with them, that I was at their level, ”Pinone said in an interview with Jot Down two years ago.

John Pinone, with Villanova.

Not all were defeats. He was chosen as part of the third best university team in the country in his senior year and was with the United States at the 1982 World Cup in Colombia. Silver medal in Cali after falling by one point against the USSR (95-94) and passed to the NBA by the hand of Atlanta Hawks as number 58 of the draft (3rd round) the following summer. An experience, that of the North American League, fast and not very glamorous: seven games with 2.9 points and 1.4 rebounds on average and starting gate at Christmas.

Landing and debut against Madrid

And Barajas, Madrid, Estudiantes arrived. All in 1984. “I didn’t know anything about the club or about playing in Europe. I wanted to play in the NBA, that was my dream “. They were finally nine seasons with the schoolboys: “After the first year I knew I wanted to stay here.” There resided one of the greatness of Pinoso, his loyalty to the collegiate shirt, the only one he wore as a professional until his retirement in 1993 at the age of 32 and as Historic Player of the ACB after playing 12,305 minutes (33rd in the ranking) and scoring 6,175 points (16th). Almost nothing.

Magata and Ramiro also arrived, an absolute shock for a player who had forged himself in the noble facilities of the Wildcats and it had touched the NBA infrastructures of Atlanta. Now, surrounded by children, he trained in the cold on a trick floor and played under the tobacco smoke in the stands. New customs and culture in a Madrid that breathed after 40 years of dictatorship and removed the fears of 23-F.

John Pinone, in his debut, against the Madrid of Fernando Martín.

AS newspaper



His debut as a student already marked. It was against Madrid, in the third day of the League and in the old Sports City. The result, the constant in those years, a 98-86 white victory, but leaving a mark: it unhinged Fernando Martín, who ended up eliminated by five fouls. “This short pivot, rather overweight and looking like a bear, does not stop making gestures to Vicente Gil to give him the ball with Fernando Martín in front of him, as if he will take a lifetime,” says Pablo Martínez, former collegiate base , which they said in the television broadcast about him in his first derby against the eternal rival. It was just the beginning. The Estu, who came from being saved in extremis Failing to be relegated to Huesca due to the work of Pedro Rodríguez and Terry Sttots (yes, the current Portland Trail Blazers coach), he closed with 20 wins in 33 games and a ticket to the playoff. In the quarterfinals, he would fall against Madrid, but forcing the last game (116-98 for the whites).

This is how John Pinone played

Numbers and matches. Victories and defeats. But what made Pinone so irresistible to the collegiate fans. First, his insistence on reigning under the hoops at just 202 centimeters tall against opponents taller, stronger, faster, and more handsome than him. And he got it by intelligence. Positioning to receive the ball and to launch in a thousand and one ways to prevent the opponent from rejecting their shots. Half-hook, four-meter shots, shots against the board beating their marks … He knew how to pass. He dominated the times and the rebound. He killed from outside the area, organized like a base. And took out a Paw It was scary to snatch any type of ball. He was cerebral, magnetic with the hobby. He was a pivot without pivot height playing pivot. A crazy cocktail that made the boys fall in love with the djellaba and the turban.

Thus he averaged more than 20 points (ACB statistics) in four of his first five seasons before beginning a progressive decline until his goodbye in 1993, where he signed 12 goals. I would never play a final of the ACB: the semifinals were their frontier. But the Copa del Rey in Granada leading a dream team (Azofra, Herreros, Orenga, Winslow …) as MVP and the Final Four of the Euroleague after leaving the almighty Maccabi (blessed slip, Jamchi!) They are major milestones in a club that is now shipwrecked in an infinite ominous decade.

John Pinone, with the Copa del Rey.

His departure was marked by father time. And the decline in performance that is linked to age. The arrival of a new generation was equally influential: let them out before entering. Legends come and go and Pinone returned to the United States with his wife Annmarie and their two daughters to dedicate himself to training young high school stars and working in the financial sector. With the money he had some scare: in 2010 he was convicted of falsifying taxes with a sentence of six months of house confinement, six of probation and a $ 10,000 fine. Even the best clerk makes a blur.