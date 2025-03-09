Time passes, a large number of Spaniards remember Blue summer With great affection. Millions of people continued between 1981 and 1982 A group of young people during their vacations Summer in Nerja, Malaga. Among all of them, Pilar Torres was responsible for interpreting Bea, known as the beautiful of the series.

And is that throughout the entire series, Bea fell in love with Pancho and Javi And both fought for their love, although they ended up reconciling and swearing eternal friendship. In addition to Bea, the series also had Desi, a character that was interpreted precisely by Pilar Torres’ sister, Cristina.

The truth is that the arrival of Pilar Torres to the series was no accident. Before reaching the top of success With just 18 years playing Bea, the actress had already debuted in the cinema in the movie The woman with red bootsby Juan Luis Buñuel, son of the legendary Aragonese director.

Likewise, it had already gone through adaptations of national classics such as Fortunata and Jacinta either The Andalusian lozana, So the reality is that I already had an outstanding experience how much it started with the series. However, his career went out at the time he ended Blue summersince he did not have any other role again.

Thus, during filming, Pilar Torres had a relationship with one of the camera operators, Carlos de las Heras That, in addition, he was the brother of singer Rocío Dúrcal, an aspect that increased the persecution of the press to know from them.

The relationship between them reached such an extent that she became pregnant and, after the birth of her son, decided to abandon the interpretation. After that, he decided to study nursing assistant, a few steps that his sister Cristina would also follow.

At present, both worked at the Central Hospital of the Gómez Ulla Defense, located Madrid. Besides, Pilar ended up having another son as a result of another relationship And although he has ever attended some act on the series, he has always preferred to stay in the background.