Your peace of mind above all else! The musical group Clavito y su chela has disappeared, like many other orchestras in Peru, after almost two years of paralysis due to the quarantine that the Government executed to prevent the COVID-19 virus from spreading further and, therefore, , taking the lives of more people. For that reason, the leader of the band, Robert Munoznot only did he have to close his company, but he went to the United States to start from scratch together with his current partner Andrea Fonseca.

Despite already being away from all the reflectors of the national show, we cannot forget all the media past that the interpreter of “Siento que no puedo vivir sin ti” has had with his romances and, even more important, is that in more than On one occasion they have accused him of violence. One of the women who denounced him was his ex-wife Pilar Astucuri. What are you currently doing? Next, we will give you all the details.

Who is Pilar Astucuri?

His full name is Pilar Astucuri Balvin and was born in Huancayo. The young woman has always been clear about the great vocal talent with which she was born and that is why she was always related to the artistic world; however, she did not neglect her professional growth. Therefore, she studied Accounting at the National University of the Center.

The singer rose to fame when she joined the musical group Clavito y su chela, which belonged to businessman Robert Muñoz. The artist met her when she performed songs in the La Solución orchestra and did not hesitate to look at her and not only as a pull for her band, but to make her her wife.

Why did Pilar Astucuri end up with the singer of ‘Clavito y su chela’?

The love story between the singer Robert Muñoz and the talented Pilar Astucuri It seemed like a soap opera because of all the love that was touted in the media and in each of the scenes that they showed in the video clips of the group Clavito y su chela, led by the interpreter of “Why will you be like this?”. The couple met for the first time in a club.

The romance was sealed on July 14, 2015, the day they were married in an ostentatious ceremony that had well-known celebrities from show business as guests and up to six orchestras, which encouraged all the guests. However, two years later, the member of the band announced the end of everything and denounced before the law and publicly that her husband, at that time, had psychologically and physically assaulted her on two occasions.

Likewise, the singer Pilar Astucuri He accused Robert Muñoz of infidelity on more than one occasion and detailed who he found him with personally: “She is an active police officer who works at a police station in Miraflores. she is his ex”. The fury that the vocalist felt for all the abuses that she suffered from her caused her to not hesitate to recover the things that she considered hers after ending the relationship. In this way, she appropriated the bus, the instruments and a large sum of money that was around 300,000 dollars, according to the musical businessman.

What is Pilar Astucuri currently doing?

Pilar Astucuri He has completely moved away from television, but not from the art world. For this reason, he has continued his career as a soloist and, at the same time, he has taken advantage of every opportunity he has had to be a performer in small cumbia orchestras. On her social networks, she also promotes each of the events in which she is going to perform so that her followers can be aware of her shows.

For obvious reasons, she does not have the same number of fans that she had when she belonged to the musical group Clavito y su chela, in which she worked with her ex-husband, but her emotional peace of mind was much more important. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t work as an influencer on his official Instagram account, a platform on which he promotes various entrepreneurial brands. On the same social network, you can see that the cover singer had her firstborn and shares content related to her motherhood.