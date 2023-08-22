Pietro Sibille was one of the main actors in the cast of ‘The great blood’. He played the character of ‘baboon’, one of those who made up the vigilante trio that faced the most dangerous criminals in the city. This police series premiered in May 2006 and ended in November 2007, when Pietro and his companions Carlos Alcantara and Aldo Miyashiro they said goodbye. However, in 2017, there were indications by the interpreter of ‘Tony’ Blades to make a new film in the saga.

What happened to Pietro Sibille after ‘The Great Blood’?

After his participation in ‘La gran sangre’, Pietro Sibille He continued playing various roles in movies and series both nationally and internationally, as well as in various plays. One of her most recent roles unfolded in ‘Back to the neighborhood’, in 2021, when she gave life toWinston Eugenio Corralesan egg seller.

Sibille also participated in the production ‘The other liberators’, in which he played José Olaya Balandra. In February 2022, we were able to see him again together with Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi in the film ‘We married? Yes my love’. Likewise, the last film of his acting career was released in January 2023, ‘I’m innocent’.

What does Pietro Sibille do now?

Currently, the actor Pietro Sibille is not part of any cast of any Peruvian television series. However, he is still active in the world of acting with the training workshops for actors and actresseswhich he promotes through his social networks.

On the other hand, at the end of the 2021Sibille was involved in a controversy with his ex-partner Andrea Luna, who accused him through his networks of physical and psychological abuse. However, the ‘Great Blood’ actor denied the accusations.

