flower pole, the daughter of Susy Díaz, lived one of her worst years in 2014 due to her problems with Néstor Villanueva, who was involved in scandals with the dancers Sofía Cavero and Tessy Linda. With the first he was protected in a car and the second he stated that he had been the lover of the cumbia singer. In the midst of all the controversy, the name of Paolo Trujillo Velazquez, the famous ‘neighbor of 301’. A character to whom fame did him no favors.

What happened to Flor Polo and Paolo Trujillo, the ‘neighbor of 301’?

In April 2014, Florcita Polo unleashed the first of many storms when she publicly requested a divorce from Néstor Villanueva, the father of her two children, through the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm.” Susy Díaz’s daughter also slipped on the set of “Love, love, love” the possibility that her neighbor, Paolo Trujillo, was the father of her eldest son, Adrianito.

After the bomb was dropped, Paolo Trujillo, the ‘neighbor of 301’, was besieged by the press and this caused him to file a lawsuit against Flor Polo and Suzy Díaz for defamation and damaging their honor. The exvedette threatened with a countersuit and they got involved in a media war of bickering.

However, by the end of that same year, everyone had smoothed out (after a DNA test) and even Néstor Villanueva appeared next to Paolo Trujillo. Meanwhile, Flor Polo came out to declare: “I never had anything with him” as he said in the program “Shows” by Karen Schwarz.

What happened to Paolo Trujillo, the famous ‘neighbor of 301’?

The fame that his relationship with Flor Polo brought him was not beneficial for Paolo Trujillo, since his ex-partner took the opportunity to expose him for not complying with the support of his 7-year-old daughter, for which he was arrested twice.

In August 2014, he was invited to participate in the reality show “Bienvenida la tarde”, hosted by Laura Huarcayo, in addition to having Carlos Vílchez and Alfredo Benavides as co-animators.

His admission was not well received by his colleagues from “The Brigade” and “The Squad”, who made fun of his skills. One of the participants, Álvaro Stoll, even stated that it would only last three days: the day of his welcome, one of the competition and the other of his departure.

“Everyone forges their own destiny. And if my destiny is this (reality), it is because I have been able to develop ”, Paolo Trujillo stated.

The production of “BLT” ‘squeezed’ the ephemeral fame of Paolo Trujillo, the ‘neighbor of 301′, to the maximum, and they even invited Susy Díaz and Néstor Villanueva. He also made news for the recording of a video fighting with Mario Irivarren from “Combate”, which aggravated the rejection of his colleagues in the reality show, such as that of Martín Terrone, a friend of the aforementioned participant.

Finally, Paolo Trujillo ended his time on television in December 2014, when – at the end of the program “Bienvenida la tarde” – he was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Directorate (Dirincri) for failing to comply with his daughter’s support. He spent Christmas and the end of the year festivities confined in the Lurigancho prison.

“They call me a neighbor, they spread the word to me, people respect me. The good thing is that here I have found people who are obviously not my best friends, but are people who are supporting me,” Paolo Trujillo said from behind bars.

Finally, the famous ‘neighbor of 301’ surrendered to the Christian faith, as can be seen in his Facebook posts, updated to May 2016.