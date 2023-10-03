Liam Neeson is one of the legends of action cinema that remains valid to this day and, recently, he demonstrated it with the premiere of ‘Time trial’. However, the British actor carries in his memory a tragic story, which he experienced in 2009 when he lost his beloved wife. Natalia Richardson due to an unfortunate accident. The couple, who had been married for 15 years, was considered one of the most solid in Hollywood.

However, fate was not on her side and, at 45 years of age, the actress of ‘Twins game’ He departed this world, leaving a devastating void in the lives of Neeson and his two children.

Natasha Richardson was Elizabeth James in ‘A Game of Twins’. Photo: AFP

What happened to Natasha Richardson, Liam Neeson’s wife?

Natasha Richardson was a British actress who became known worldwide for playing Hallie and Annie Parker’s mother in ‘Twins game’, a film starring Lindsay Lohan. She also participated in other popular productions such as ‘A Maid in Manhattan’, along with Jennifer Lopez, and the youth comedy ‘Teen Diva’, with Emma Roberts, which was her last work.

However, at the age of 45, Richardson decided to take a vacation in Mont Tremblant, Quebec, where, captivated by the beautiful landscape, she ventured skiing and it was then that the unexpected happened, that event that would forever mark Richardson’s life. her husband, Liam Neeson.

The tragic death of Natasha Richardson

During her sports adventure in Quebec, Natasha was receiving guidance from a ski instructor when she accidentally fell and hit her head. However, the actress did not take much importance to her apparent small accident, so she decided not to receive medical attention.

Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson married in 1994. Photo: Hola Magazine

This was his serious mistake, which in just a few minutes had consequences, since Richardson began to have symptoms that gave signs of severe damage to his head. For this reason, a few hours later, the actress was taken to a hospital, where her husband met her.

According to information shared by People magazine, when Neeson arrived, the doctor informed him that the diagnosis was not good. “They told me he was brain dead,” the British actor said. “Obviously, she was on life support and stuff. I went to see her and told her I loved her. I said, ‘Honey, you’re not coming back from this. You’ve hit your head. I don’t know if you can hear me, but this is what happened. And we’re going to bring you back to New York. All your family and friends will come.’ And that was pretty much it,” he added.

