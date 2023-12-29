What happened to Natalia Estrada? What the Spanish showgirl is doing today

What happened to Natalia Estrada? In the 90s she was a TV star, there are many successful programs hosted on Mediaset channels (from You know the latest to Very ducky Without to forget Blessed among women to give some examples). Or in Spain with the Iberian version of Dancing with the Stars. But also important films, such as Il Cyclone Of Leonardo Pieraccioni or comedy Ole of the brothers Vanzina alongside Massimo Boldi.

Then, the showgirl, actress and dancer (formerly married to Giorgio Mastrota and subsequently linked to Paolo Berlusconi for a few years) retired when she was at the peak of her career.

In 2006 Natalia Estrada founded the Italian Western Academyan association for the promotion of American horse riding and also met his new partner Andrea Mischianti.

Today he runs a riding school near Asti and a ranch just outside Forlì. “I wake up at half past five, I ride two or three horses, cook, have lunch, and then we work on the farms,” he said in an interview with Corsera a few years ago. “TV now belongs to my past,” he explained to gazzetta.it. I don't deny it but I don't miss it either. In the television schedules I don't see many ideas that can work for me. I love living my life in peace, in the countryside and traveling when I can. But I don't rule out that if they offered me something valid and not the usual reality show linked to horses, I might take the proposal into consideration.”

