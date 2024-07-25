Yesterday, the father of Mattia Mastersthe child who has been in a vegetative state since 2017 after contracting a bacterium after eating contaminated cheese, has returned to talk about his ordeal and reiterated his hope that his son’s story can help prevent it from happening again, as has unfortunately already happened. The man’s words.

It was 2017 when the life of little Mattia Maestri, who at the time he was only 4 years oldand his family’s life has changed forever. The child, after ingesting some cheese fresh made with raw milk contaminated by the bacteriaE. Coliended up in a state of vegetative coma. The same situation he finds himself in today, 7 years later, when he is now 11 years old.

Just in the last few days the confirmation of the appeal had arrived sentences for the former president of the Coredo dairy, Lorenzo Biasi, and the cheesemaker, Gianluca Fornasari, for the crime of very serious injuries. The Court has decided for a provisional of 600 thousand euros to the child and 200 thousand euros to each parent. For a total of 1 million euros. Money which, as Mr. Giovanni Battista Maestri explained, Pope of Mattia, will use to carry on his battle.

The battle in question concerns the need, according to man, for a law that you declare dangerous and prohibited for children, cheeses made with raw milk. At his side, Maestri has the family of a little girl from Genoa who died for the same reason and the association Alice Project non-profit organization in Milan.

These products should be banned for children under 10, as happens in other European countries. In France, for example, dairy products with raw milk are banned for children under 5. (…) What happened to my Mattia, in a vegetative coma for 7 years, also happened in other parts of Italy. This massacre of children cannot continue.

Mr. Maestri finally said that he had received threatswhich however did nothing but give him further strength and courage to continue this battle.