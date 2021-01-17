Did Scar eat Mufasa? You will probably blink twice when you read this, but it is a theory that is sweeping the internet in the last hours.

Many are still not over the death of Mufasa, and it is that the scene of his fatal destiny made history in the world of the seventh art. Now we know that Scar threw him off the cliff, that he fell and Simba found his lifeless body.

What we don’t know is what happened next, when Simba flees in terror and his father’s body remains there. There are theories for all tastes, but it seems that one of them would be leaving those who fondly remember the majestic lion speechless. The reason? Say what Scar ate his brother’s remains.

In a video that has already become viral on social networks such as Reddit or Twitter, a user is dedicated to revealing the truth by analyzing small details: to begin with, a quick check on the Internet shows that hyenas do not feed precisely of lions, but among predators that fight with their rivals, eating the remains of the defeated would be an act of domination over the other.

Scar, already proclaimed king, is singing and playing with a skull, supposedly from some animal that he has eaten (Video capture).

Then there is another detail, in a scene in which Scar, already proclaimed king, is singing and playing with a skull, supposedly from some animal that has eaten. The user wanted to see what the skull of a lion looked like, and … well, it seems that they are too similar. Attentive to the video (see it above), because it has no waste.

However, other users have wanted disassemble theory quickly, adding data such as that although it is true that hyenas do not usually kill lions, they do hunt them, and they would not hesitate to kill them and feed on their corpse if they move in a herd and the lion in question is wounded or weak.

Others allege that the skull in question looks more like a baboon than a lion (Twitter).

Therefore, they argue that it is most likely that the hyenas did eat Mufasa, and Scar will simply keep his skull as a trophy.

Others, for their part, allege that the skull in question looks more like a baboon than that of a lion.

So you know, Scar probably didn’t eat Mufasa, but knowing that some other character did … Not that the situation improves much.

