Mina, what happened to the great artist? Here is the truth about her unexpected retirement from the stage and the syndrome she suffers from

What happened to the wonderful and great Mina? The latter has always been a true icon of Italian music who, over the years, has marked generations of Italians through her songs and her lyrics full of meaning.

A 360° artist who, years after her last appearance, continues to be talked about throughout Italy. In fact, the latter seems to have happened officially withdrawn from the musical scenes but also from the world of the small screen in which he no longer gave interviews or even statements.

A decision taken several years ago but which has not yet found an official and decisive reason. Let's find out together the reason why the great artist decided not to sing anymore.

What happened to Mina? The truth behind his departure from the music scene

The last appearance of Mina it happened way back in 1978 when, in August, we were able to see her on stage in Viareggio for one of her concerts. It is precisely from that moment that she decided to retire from the scene, dedicating herself to her private life of which there are few sporadic updates.

According to the latest rumors, the latter stopped immediately after the diagnosis of bronchopneumonia of vital origin. The same one that for some time took away her voice, thus putting her singing activity to rest.

It is precisely from that moment, according to various theories, that Mina decided to hang up the microphone, thus ending her immense and unforgettable career. Subsequently the singer did moved to Switzerland avoiding any type of interview or question regarding his future career.

In fact, years later, it is the latter who never wanted to reveal the real reasons why she no longer wanted to sing. Over the years it was his son Massimiliano Pini to explain how the latter particularly suffered from stage anxiety. Main reason why she never sang again.