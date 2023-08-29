Millie Bobby Brown has become one of the most important actresses in recent years after the premiere of ‘Stranger Things’, one of the most iconic series that hooked thousands of users on Netflix and that, to this day, keeps everyone intrigued while waiting for its fifth season. After the success of this production, the actress starred in other characters. One of them was Enola Holmes in a sequel to the streaming platform.

Millie was in charge of giving life to the popular Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’, series produced by the red N. On the other hand, it is known that she will work again with the streaming giant in a new project in which she will play a heroine from medieval times. ‘Damsel’ is the name of the new film in which the British actress will participate.

YOU CAN SEE: This Netflix miniseries just premiered and already tops the top 10 on the platform

The British actress has played four characters on the Netflix platform. Photo: damselicons

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Romina Mighty’ on Netflix: when does it premiere, cast and what is the series about?

What does Millie Bobby Brown, Eleven look like in ‘Stranger Things’?

The protagonist of one of the most successful Netflix series has shown a considerable change. In this regard, many remember her for her role in Once de ella, when the actress was 12 years old. From then to date, on a sentimental level, Millie formalized her relationship and married Bon Jovi’s son, Jake.

The change that Millie Bobby has had has been seen during each red carpet of the Netflix series. On the other hand, many of her loyal fans point to the cruelty of Hollywood for making young people look older and vice versa. Bobby Brown began his artistic career in 2011 when she moved to Orlando, Florida, but as we all know, his breakout came with ‘Stranger Things’.



#happened #Millie #Bobby #Brown #Eleven #Stranger #Netflix #series