What happened to Milla Jovovich, the protagonist of “Return to the blue lagoon”? Here’s everything you need to know

You remember the actress Milla Jovovich? We got to know and appreciate her for her starring role in the hugely popular film Return to the Blue Lagoon. What are you doing today? How did the beautiful Ukrainian naturalized American model and actress become?

Milla Jovovich, stage name of Milica Bogdanovna Jovović, was born in Kiev on December 17, 1975, in the then Soviet Ukraine. Her father is a Montenegrin pediatrician, her mother a Russian actress. As a child, she grew up between Dnipro and Moscow and then moved with her family first to London and then to the United States. She also has a younger brother on the paternal side, Marco, born after the divorce of her parents.

At the age of 11 she made her debut as a model and posed for major magazines, parading for prestigious brands. At the age of 13, she made her film debut in the film Conjunction of two moons by Zalman King which was followed by The Last Train to Kathmandu. She later starred in Return to the Blue Lagoon, Policeman in Blue Jeans and Charlot. In 1994 she also records an album.

Great popularity came in 1996 with The Fifth Element, but the actress also worked on Spike Lee’s He Got Game and Joan of Arc, as well as Win Wenders’ The Million Dollar Hotel, Ben Stiller’s Zoolander, starting to work in the Resident Evil saga.

In 2010 he starred in Stone and the following year in The Three Musketeers. She also participated in the 2012 Campari Calendar. In 2019, however, she is the Blood Queen Vivienne Nimue, in the film Hellboy, directed by Neil Marshall.

What about private life? In 1993 she married at 18 she married actor Shawn Andrews, met on the set of the film Life is a dream, but her mother cancels the marriage a few months later. In December 1997 she married the French director Luc Besson. The couple divorced in June 1999. On November 3, 2007 she became her mother Ever Gabo Jovovich Anderson, daughter of British director Paul WS Anderson, with whom she had been together since 2003. On August 23, 2009 the two got married. On April 1, 2015, the second daughter Dashiel Edan Jovovich Anderson was born and on February 2, 2020, the third daughter Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson.