Year 1997. Nike decides to name one of its buildings in the United States after Mia Hamm. But who was this athlete? It may be that if a survey were carried out at street level, few in Spain today would recognize the name of Mariel Margaret Hamm or Mia Hamm (49 years old, Selma, Alabama, United States). A fact that would not happen in the United States, the cradle of women’s football and the country where this player created a milestone around this category.

Outside of North America, her name appears as a must-have on any women’s soccer fan’s list of legends. It is not for less. Her story deserves it, even though she has always been humble about this fact: “I’m just a footballer. I haven’t freed slaves or changed the world. I just play soccer and enjoy my success.”

Mia hamm

Getty Images



The former North American soccer player, who is now a coach and leads her own Foundation to raise funds for families awaiting bone marrow or umbilical blood transplants with support for young athletes, marked a before and after in this category. Its wake was marked by being the first to generate interest from the brands for the players of there called ‘soccer’.

However, his image was not only commercial. He also became the idol of a whole generation, among which many today look like footballers in leagues throughout the rest of the world. The fact that his name appeared at the entrance to one of the Nike headquarters was neither chance nor luck. The founder of this multinational always highlighted the level of this soccer player and even included her in his trio of best athletes who managed to revolutionize their sports: Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Mia Hamm.

Pelé: “When Mia has the ball at her feet, you have the feeling that something big is going to happen”

By then, in the late 90s, this player and captain of the United States had already won a World Cup in 1999, being the great star of her national team. His success went beyond green, opening the way to all the icons of women’s football who have succeeded later, like the current examples of Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

The playmaker opened the doors to the commercial world with an unprecedented impact, starring in campaigns for Pepsi, Power Bar, etc. and advertisements with great sports idols at the time. His image resounded in many corners as an inspiration for many girls, who dreamed of shining as bright as her both on and off the field.

Known as the ‘Pelé of women’s football’ (“When Mia has the ball at her feet, you have the feeling that something big is going to happen,” said ‘O Rei’ about her), for his way of dazzling on the pitch, and even the ‘Jordan’ of soccer in the United States. Two nicknames that were not at all great for this player, who was also the first to have a video game: Mia Hamm Soccer 64, for Nintendo.

Mia Hamm’s video game on Nintendo Soccer 64

With two gold medals at the Olympic Games (Atlanta 1994 and Athens 2004) and two World Games (China 1991 and United States 1999), was named by FIFA as the best player in 2001 and 2002 and her name has been in the Soccer Hall of Fame since 2013. A place by and for football stars where she became the first female representative.

Mia Hamm, aka ‘Jordan’

Mia Hamm was linked to football very early. The daughter of a United States Air Force pilot, she had a quiet childhood and began to discover his passion for ‘soccer’ in high school. Little by little, he was introduced more to this sport, in which he had an innate quality. Already during the university period at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Mia Hamm was known to her teammates ‘Jordan’, who also played on the college’s basketball team. In addition to this similarity, they all agreed that, like him, Mia Hamm was far superior to any rival.

Mia hamm

Getty Images



After winning the NCAA soccer championship four times, being also awarded three times as the best player of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Mia Hamm made the leap to the United States team very young. She was just 15 when the Alabama playmaker made her stars and stripes debut. And at the age of 17 he broke into the 1991 World Cup, a year before signing his best season (32 goals and 33 assists in 25 games during 1992 for the University of North Carolina team).

At club level, Mia also defended the colors of Notre Dame Knights, Lake Braddock Bruins, North Carolina Tar Heels, Washington Freedom, and Magic Jack Intalae. Some experiences that he combined during his 17 years as an international with the United States and among which he added the extravagant goalscoring figure of 158 goals in his entire career.

It should be remembered that his time in football also left a great personal struggle, since the American legend he had a physical problem known as clubfoot. This problem forced him to play with corrective orthopedic shoes, although this was never an excuse to be far superior to his rivals with great skill with the ball at his feet.

Retired in 2004 after winning the Athens Olympics

Decades after its emergence in women’s football, which it continues to defend from the sidelines and in which it continues to participate with its presence in acts and events, Mia is a mother of three, a trainer and runs a Foundation with her own name. The former soccer player founded this organization in memory of one of her brothers, Garret, who died in 1996 from a bone marrow disease.

After his retirement in 2004, the year in which he starred in the ‘Goodbye Tour’ with other stars of the United States National Team, Mia Hamm has appeared countless times at celebrations and events in the world of soccer. In 2009 she became an ambassador for Barça, before occupying this same position at Roma.

Mia Hamm in the box at the Camp Nou.

Mia Foundation



In addition to this, she has written several books and promoted many causes to help women athletes.. “The sport of soccer has been so good for me, and I just hope I left it in a better place than when I started playing years ago.”said the world soccer icon after retiring. And the truth is that his figure was a real boost for this category, which began to knock on the doors of brands and many fans. What is clear is that You can’t understand the history of women’s football without Mia Hamm.