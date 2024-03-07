Home page World

In 2015, wreckage from the missing plane MH370 was found for the first time. This confirms a tragedy for a relative – but also another suspicion.

Munich – It was actually a routine flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. But on March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 with 239 people on board disappeared from radar without a trace.

The Boeing 777 never reached its destination. The mysterious disappearance of the plane is considered one of the great mysteries in aviation history. Because to this day there is no trace. There are plenty of theories about what might have happened. An aviation expert does not believe in an accident, but rather in a targeted assassination attempt. A relative, however, believes that the CIA is involved to control the family members in their search for answers. In the ZDFinfo-Documentary “Flight MH370 – Lost Over the Sea” tells about the long unsuccessful search and his suspicions.

On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 with 239 people on board disappeared from radar without a trace © Fazry Ismail

Search for MH370: A relative has a sneaking suspicion that a CIA agent has been hired

Even on the tenth anniversary, there is no certainty about what might have happened on board MH370 on March 8, 2014. To this day, it is a painful wait for answers for the relatives. Hundreds of relatives refuse to give up hope without proof of a crash. According to the Malaysian authorities, the search and investigations will continue.

Like many other affected people, Frenchman Ghyslain Wattrelos, who lost his wife and two children in the missing flight, did his own research and later joined forces with other affected people. He spoke to countless pilots, data analysts, satellite experts and air traffic controllers – but nothing helped him in his search. As one of the victims, Sarah Bajc, became more and more of a press spokesperson for the family members, especially in the US media, the suspect became increasingly suspicious that she could be a CIA agent hired to to control the families.

Search for MH370 – first wreckage found in La Réunion

Bajc, who said she lost her partner on the flight, took over the leadership for the families. She took care of the organization, set up a Facebook page and even started a fundraising campaign. It was often unclear to the Frenchman how she could accomplish all these things.

When the first pieces of wreckage were found on the French island of La Réunion 508 days after the plane disappeared, Wattrelos accepted that there was no longer any hope for his family and reorganized his life. He wasn't able to do that before. But then Bajc withdrew more and more, emigrated to Panama and no longer dealt with the topic. Instead, the American adventurer Blaine Gibson joined the family members and actively participated in the search for the wreckage. And he actually found many more wreckages in Mozambique and Madagascar – strangely enough, according to the Frenchman, there was always a TV crew there. So Gibson ended up constantly in the headlines. It was clear to the Frenchman: Gibson was with the families to replace Sarah Bujc.

“He was sent by the Americans” – relative firmly believes in his theory

“He was sent to us by the Americans. Blaine was hired by the CIA to look after the relatives. “That sounds crazy, but for me it’s certain,” said the Frenchman ZDF-Contribution.

According to the ZDF Sarah Bujc currently lives in Panama and is not available for interviews. She firmly denied all allegations. (vw)