Christian Dominguez He has been for years one of the most controversial characters in entertainment. His fame is not only focused on his artistic talent, but also on the people with whom he was linked. In the 2000s he had an affair with Melanie Martínez, who became the mother of his daughter Camila Domínguez.

In this note, learn more about her, who became known more than a decade ago and is now away from the media.

What happened to Melanie Martínez and Christian Domínguez?

Melanie Martinez He met Christian Domínguez during his role as a singer. In 2006, both got married due to the controversy that he was still married to Tania Ruiz.

As a result of that love, Camila Domínguez was born, the first daughter of the cumbiambero. For the young woman, she was her second baby, since she had another little girl from a previous relationship.

Wedding of Melanie Martínez and Christian Domínguez. Photo: Capture/Google Images

In 2010, their romance ended due to differences between the two. According to her, the drop that broke the camel’s back was the artist’s infidelity.

In an interview, he reported that he began to suspect the unexpected departures of the leader of the Great Orchestra. He left his home at 8:00 am and returned at night with the excuse of having spent a lot of time rehearsing him on “The Big Show.”

Over time, it was confirmed that the artist had an affair with a dancer from the Gisela Valcárcel program.

Melanie Martínez and her facet as an artist

Melanie Martinez He had a brief stint on television as a participant in the reality shows “Gisela’s house”, “Superstar renewed” and “The dream show”.

In 2009, she was invited to “El gran show” and faced Christian Domínguez in the ‘Guerra de coros’ sequence. At that time, the still-spouses sent each other hints and showed the problems they had behind the scenes.

After their separation, she continued with her career and joined the Leonard León orchestra. Over time, she stopped appearing in the media.

Christian Domínguez and his wife Melanie faced each other in singing versus. Photo: capture of America TV

What does Melanie Martinez do now?

Currently, little is known about the life of Melanie Martinez. In social networks, she shares photos and videos with her daughters, in addition to showing part of her daily routine.

It is known that he has another partner and a new baby, with whom he softens his followers every time he shares some snapshots.

In 2020, he published a message dedicated to Camila Domínguez, which was republished by the cumbia singer Christian Domínguez. “Happy birthday”, reads her post for reasons of her daughter’s birthday.

Melanie Martinez and her family. Photo: Instagram

How did Melanie Martínez and Isabel Acevedo get along?

In October 2019, the dancer Isabel Acevedo, ‘Chabelita’, revealed in an interview for ‘In everyone’s mouth’, that she had a good relationship with Camila, the daughter of Christian Domínguez, that even Melanie Martínez, the girl’s mother, He asked her to keep in touch.

“I think the most beautiful and redeeming thing is that his mother wrote to me and said: ‘Isa, I would not like the relationship between you and my daughter to break and I would love that when you can take her out, go out with her go out and play, you can take it,'” he said.

What did Melanie Martínez say about Christian Domínguez’s infidelity?

In March 2010, Melanie Martínez spoke in an interview with Magaly Medina about Christian Domínguez’s infidelity, after the ‘ampay’ with the former dreamer, Julissa Vasquez, in Tarapoto.

She stated that the cumbia singer’s relationship with ‘Tulita’ began when they both met on the program “El Show de los Sueños”.