Henning Rosenstengel

Maximilian Schmidt, better known as “Shiny Flakes”, gained notoriety through his unusual entrepreneurial ventures on the Darknet.

The young German built an impressive drug empire from his childhood bedroom, which later served as the inspiration for the popular Netflix series “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)”. His story was also told in a Netflix documentary called “Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord.” Instagram and TikTok caused discussions. But what happened to Shiny Flakes today, after the cameras stopped rolling? We take a look at the latest developments in Maximilian Schmidt’s life.

Shiny Flakes: The first conviction of Maximilian S.

In 2015, at the age of just 20, Schmidt was sentenced to a seven-year youth prison sentence after selling around a ton of drugs with a total value of more than four million euros via a trading platform he created on the dark web. However, he was released on parole after serving just over half of his sentence.

Shiny Flakes today: New conviction for new criminal ventures for Maximilian S.

After his release, Maximilian Schmidt apparently found his way back into the criminal underworld. Together with a co-defendant whom he met while in prison, he is said to have founded a new online drug trading platform. The two men planned this new drug trafficking operation during their open prison in 2018 and are said to have distributed hashish, cocaine, amphetamines and ecstasy, among other things, in large quantities through their website.

The Leipzig regional court recently sentenced Maximilian Schmidt to four and a half years in prison for his recent drug offenses. The charge was gang trafficking in narcotics or aiding and abetting, but the allegation of acting as a gang was not confirmed by the court. Two other helpers were sentenced to a fine or suspended sentence, and a co-defendant lawyer was acquitted. The verdict is not yet fully final as the public prosecutor announced an appeal against the verdict.

