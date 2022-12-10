Navolato, Sinaloa.- More than 7 years ago the name of Marcos Vinicio Verdugo alias “El Tigre de la Palma”, went viral on social networks, because the humor of this man from Navolato, Sinaloacould not go unnoticed.

It was thanks to the anecdote known as “cheese revenge” that Marquitos quickly became popular and to date continues to be an icon in Culiacán and the rest of the state.

His iconic story was released without marquitos He will realize it, and soon there were many artists and celebrities who wanted to meet him to support him in his difficulties, which were reflected in his story.

During that viral video, Marcos recounts that one day they had nothing to eat, because there was only one tomato, a dried lettuce and some tortillas left in their fridge, so they came up with the idea of ​​making “envueltas”, or vegetable enchiladas.

However, his wife thought that these would do better if they had a little cheese on them. He was embarrassed and with 5 pesos he had, he went to the supermarket to buy the cheese, but they discriminated against him by not being able to buy more, so after receiving a juicy payment for a construction that he finished, he went and bought a whole cheese.

It was as a result of this story that Marcos became Marquitos the one with the revenge of the cheese and since then he partially abandoned his job as a bricklayer to dedicate himself as an entertainer, influencer and even participated in previous elections to run for a deputy.

Although in recent years Marquitos has been very far from social networks. Frequently some groups invite him to dances or other types of events to be the one to bring joy to the attendees.

Likewise, other of his hobbies that has kept is use from the social network TikTokwhere Marquitos (@marquitoseldelqueso), continually post videos in which he recounts some of his iconic stories and other newer ones.