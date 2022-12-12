Mario Cayo, better known as macs key He rose to fame among the youth audience by joining the green team of the “Combate” program in its first season. Despite the fact that Barbara’s brother, Fiorella and Stephanie Cayo also participated in “Combate” and “This is war”, the famous decided to step aside from the small screen. What happened to him?

After an outstanding participation in “Combate” and “El gran show”, season of 2012, in which he reached third place, macs key he was summoned as reinforcement of the ‘Lions’ in “This is war”; However, his departure from the reality show was embroiled in controversy.

Why Macs Cayo withdrew from “This is war”?

Despite the fact that Yaco Eskenazi declared that Macs Cayo had withdrawn from “This is war” due to a health problem, the famous confessed that his decision was due to contract problems: “There was nothing serious… In addition, there was a lack of security which scared me a bit. What would have happened if something serious happened to me during the competition and I didn’t have a contract?” Cayo told local media.

Macs Cayo was part of the ‘Lions’ in “This is war.” Photo: America Television

In addition to the contractual problem, Macs Cayo stated that there was no intention of keeping him on the program: “Nine minutes before the program in which I did not appear, they told me: ‘We are going to talk to the boss about your financial situation.’ They called her on the phone and she answered: ‘I’m not going to pay you more than what I’m paying you. If you don’t like it, you leave (….) I said: ‘Ok’. And I left ”.

After his brief but notable foray into television, Macs Cayo announced that he would dedicate himself entirely to music. It was thus that he premiered “Déjate llevar” in collaboration with DJ JB in 2016.

What does Macs Cayo do today?

Macs Cayo together with Stephanie Cayo are current directors of the Intensive Performing Arts Program called Performing Arts. In addition, he is also a private tennis coach.

In the sentimental realm, macs key He married Fiorella Giampetri in December 2021, with whom he has been in a relationship for more than 10 years.

Macs Cayo and Fiorella Giampietri have been in a relationship for more than 10 years and are currently married. Photo: composition La República/Instagram

About the music, macs key He enrolled in a music school to improve on the guitar, as stated on his Instagram account. In this way, the former reality boy also has live performances in well-known venues in Lima.