The singer Lucho Paz is a renowned musician who has earned a great reputation in the world of cumbia for his great talent, but things did not always work out in his favor. Why? we tell you.

Isn’t that famous? The musical career is one of the most rewarding and rewarding, but it can also be the most thankless and difficult to go through. Although there are many artists who -based on effort- have managed to achieve the success they have, there is also another group of talented people who, for reasons of life, have drawn their luck with each artistic project they present. What does it depend on? It could be the good management of a manager, the ability to do public relations and maintain a clean record or stay away from scandals.

In that list is I fight peace, who has the innate ability to compose songs that manage to become musical hits and, at the same time, has a vocal range like very few. The artist has led the most important cumbia groups in Peru, since this genre is his first home, to which he returned on more than one occasion. However, he has also sought his own path without finding anything safe and his fans have not abandoned him. Do you want to know what doors were closed to him throughout his history? Next, we will give you all the details.

What is the story of Lucho Paz in Group 5?

The singer’s real name is Luis Eladio Paz Díaz and he was born in Chiclayo on February 18, 1963. From a very young age he made his debut on Peruvian television for the Augusto Ferrando program called “springboard to fame“. She came in second place in a singing contest that they did in said space.

Two years later, in 1982, the leader of Group 5, Elmer Yaipen Uypan, recognized his talent and called him to be part of the musical quintet: the singer would be in charge of the ballads that the orchestra would play. In 1984 he was just able to sing his first cumbia, as if to see if his voice worked in that musical genre. In 1992 he finished his first stage in the Yaipén group.

That was the first time that the interpreter of “Motor y motivo” removed his fear and began his project as a soloist; however, reality was not as he expected. In 1996 he entered the calvay brothers, until it was passed to Agua Marina. After that she separated again and launched her own orchestra called brava canealthough he withdrew again and went to collaborate with the Yaipén Brothers, a group that he left due to a legal problem.

With the group led by Elmer Jr. Yaipén they met again in 2004 and then in 2012, but it did not last long either. In 2018 he started with his new orchestra Agua Azul, the same one that he ended some time later. He now continues as a soloist and takes whatever contract comes his way.

Why don’t they let Lucho Paz play his songs on the radio?

On January 28, the musician Lucho Paz surprised all his followers by telling the story that a radio station denied him the possibility of broadcasting his songs as an independent artist. Without the greatest objection, they told him: “Oops, Luchito, but you have already been in many groups. That’s the problem“. Far from complaining about his luck, the singer of “Raise a hand” reflected intelligently.

In that sense, he stated: “How many times have you changed jobs because you didn’t feel comfortable, because you weren’t satisfied or simply because you decided to fight for your dreams? path? How many times have you started a company and it didn’t work out? Whoever tells me that life is a straight line to success, please tell me the magic formula”. This anecdote was shared on her social networks.

What does Lucho Paz currently do?

Currently, the artist Lucho Paz is focused on his career as a soloist in the cumbia genre, since it is the field in which he became most known. Thus, he takes advantage of his social networks to share all the events in which he will appear so that his followers can accompany him. Likewise, the singer shares the most epic moments of his career, as part of promoting himself without detracting from his great talent.

In his Instagram account he has almost 15,000 followers and, from what is seen, he does not lack contracts, either for private events or for massive concerts. In addition, he not only continues to be in force on stage, but has also worked on his streaming platforms so that his audience can find him in any medium.