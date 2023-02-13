Lorelein came together with Said and Austin Palao to the competition reality show “Combate”. Although her brothers are still active in the medium, she has stayed away from TV.

The extinct TV show “Combat” He has left some memorable personalities, one of them is Lorelein, sister of Said and Austin Palao. It should be noted that they came from their native Beautiful view to competition reality shows with “Combate a tu barrio”, a contest that produced the production of ATV to find new participants.

The former competitor, after going through the television sets, withdrew and chose a different course from that of her brothers. In this way, she also got to dabble in politics. She knows more about what she has been about her life.

What happened to Lorelein, sister of Said and Austin Palao?

Lorelein Palao, unlike her brothers who continued on television in “Esto es guerra”, chose to get away from the cameras and prime time. Thus, in the 2020 elections, she unsuccessfully ran for the Congress of the Republic with the Democracia Directa Callao political group.

Lorelein Palao is currently a businesswoman.

According to his LinkedIn account, he has studies in Administration and Marketing at the UPC. Likewise, in his personal Instagram account he introduces himself as CEO of the Carducci brand, specializing in shoes. Alejandra Baigorria, who is Said Palao’s girlfriend, has modeled with some of his shoes.

Although she is far from the high physical competitions on television, she has not lost her taste for sports. She is shown exercising solo or alongside her brothers.

Austin and Said Palao: how old are the brothers?

The former reality boy, Said Palao was born on March 30, 1993, so he is currently 29 years old. While his younger brother, Austin Palao came into this world on October 25, 1994, so he is now 28 years old.

How tall is Austin Palao?

According to the information circulating on the web, the current partner of Flavia Laos, Austin Palao, measures 1.78 of height.