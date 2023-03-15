“the ingalls family” or “Little house on the Prairie”, in English, was a television series that premiered in 1974 in the United States. Since then, he has conquered hundreds of viewers for the story inspired by the books of Laura Ingalls Wilder. Years later, different episodes that occurred during the coexistence of the actors began to be known. One of them around the interpretation of Carrie Ingalls.

It was not one, but two girls who gave life to this curious character in the series. Their names were Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush. The twins shared the role they got at the age of 3, in 1973. They both took turns and so they could rest. It should be noted that they last appeared on May 10, 1982.

Lindsay and Sidney after “The Ingalls Family”

Currently, both are 52 years old and will celebrate another year of life on May 25. In 1983, Sidney participated in the tape Hambone and Hillie and Lindsay, in an episode of “Matt Houston”. When they became teenagers, they both moved away from acting.

Lindsay devoted herself to sports, while her sister to jewelry and horse breeding. It is worth mentioning that they still maintain contact with their castmates. In March 2021, they participated in a virtual meeting to raise money for The Actors Fund.

How many seasons does “The Ingalls Family” have?

The series produced by nbc It has nine seasons.

Season 1 (24 episodes)

Season 2 (22 episodes)

Season 3 (22 episodes)

Season 4 (22 episodes)

Season 5 (24 episodes)

Season 6 (24 episodes)

Season 7 (22 episodes)

Season 8 (22 episodes)

Season 9 (22 episodes).

