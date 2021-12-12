If we tell you the name of Linda Blair, maybe you won’t think of anything. But if we tell you who interpreted Regan Teresa MacNeil in The Exorcist? Here we all remember it. But what happened to the actress of that famous film today?

Linda Denise Blair was born in Saint Louis on January 22, 1959. American actress, her father is a business manager, her mother is a real estate agent. He has a brother and a sister. At the age of six she began working in the world of entertainment with some success, even if everyone knows her for the role of Regan MacNeil, the possessed child in the film The Exorcist.

Thanks to the Exorcist, the very young actress received an Oscar nomination. Later she continued to act: she was almost always chosen for complicated roles of alcoholic women or victims of violence. In 1974 he was in the cast of the film The girl from the reformatory. Later he participated in films of not great success and also in several TV series.

Unfortunately, in 1977 the actress began to use drugs. And she ended up in handcuffs too. Due to too many problems in her life, Linda Blair decided to leave the world of cinema. She later only appeared in some productions in cameos about her character. In the 1980s she posed for Playboy (the March 1983 issue) while in the 1990s she landed on television.

In 2005 he wrote the screenplay for the short film Diva Dog: Pit Bull, while the following year for the short The Powder Puff Principle.

What about private life? At the age of 15 she had a relationship with Australian singer Rick Springfield, whom she met at a concert at Whiskey a Go Go. She then dated Deep Purple bassist Glenn Hughes and Styx guitarist Tommy Shaw, as well as with actor Wings Hauser.

The actress lives today in Coto de Caza, California.