Shine with your own light! Carlos Vilchez is a multi-talented comedian who has learned how to make a name for himself in show business since it started. This diversification of jobs is because he has worked as a broadcaster, conductor, comedian, actor, influencer and on different television channels, plays and movies. The popular ‘Charlotte‘ is an artist who has never stopped being in a project; However, he is not the only thing for which he is noted, since he has a reputation as a womanizer.

The presenter’s difference with other sheltered people is that they have never been able to capture him in compromising situations. The only time he made front pages with a Chollywood character was when he was associated with the Laura Huarcayo impersonator, leonor vargasfor some images issued by the magazine of Magaly TeVe. Do you want to know more about the dancer? Next, we will give you all the details.

How did Leonor Vargas become known?

leonor vargas is a peruvian artist who began her career from the year 2000 onwards. However, it was not until 2007 when she joined the female group Frescura as a dancer. What she did not imagine at that moment is all the vocal potential that she had to exploit it in another orchestra. Around that time, she was also displaying her talent for imitation by introducing herself as Laura Huarcayo.

The young woman was accompanied by three more women who together chanted and danced seeking to gain fame, like any other cumbia band in our country. It should be noted that at that time this musical genre was one of the most listened to and there was not the number of symphonies that exist today.

How was the ampay between Leonor Vargas and Carlos Vílchez?

In 2009, the dancer leonor vargas was captured by the cameras of Magaly Medina’s magazine leaving a casino in Miraflores and getting into a car in the company of Carlos Vílchez. Almost all the newspapers of the time not only replicated the photographs in affectionate situations with the comedian. However, one of them dared to publish an interview they did with the singer who sparked sparks. This is because the model suggested having an affair with the popular “Charlotte‘.

Thus, when asked about the type of relationship he had with the influencer, he replied: “He is very cute, chivalrous, loving and very tender. My brothers love him very much, they are happy with Carlos because they know that he is separated from his wife and the mother of his son.“. The program of the journalist from ATV He did not hesitate to contact the humorist, who, very obfuscated, denied that he was close to the young woman. Given this, the same show business space spoke again with the member of the Frescura group. The artist assured that her statements were taken out of context and exaggerated what was said.

What is Leonor Vargas currently doing?

After the scandal with Carlos Vílchez, very little was known about leonor vargas until the beginning of 2012, when she left behind everything she had done so far to show herself in a new facet as an imitator. The singer performed “The recount of dreams” in front of the juries Ricardo Morán, Maricarmen Marín and Fernando Armas. The three coaches did not hesitate to give her the pass to the next final because of her great resemblance, not only physically, but vocally to the Mexican.

From then on, the young woman has only dedicated herself to studying her character better to achieve a much more identical resemblance to the voice of the interpreter “Dr. Psychiatrist”. In 2013, the dancer went to Mexico to participate in “parodying” and shine all her talent. This invitation was made by the irreverent singer, when she found out how well the young Peruvian copied her. After that, the soloist has returned to “I am” to show how well her presentations turn out , despite the fact that she began this path more than a decade ago, which is why Leonor currently continues to perform concerts in tribute to her beloved idol.

