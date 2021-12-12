What happened to Laura Lella, the tronista of Men and Women who infuriated Maria De Filippi, so much so that she was kicked out of the program

You remember it Laura Lella? Surely she was one of the least loved tronista of men and women of all time. It was she who infuriated the presenter Maria De Filippi so much that she even forced her to kick her out of his program. Here’s what it does today.

Among the many tronists of Men and Women it is impossible not to remember Laura Lella, but not because she was one of the most loved of the transmission conducted by Maria De Filippi, but rather the opposite.

It’s not every day that you get kicked off a TV show, but she did it, because she seems to have made fun of everyone on the show.

Laura Lella participated in Men and Women as a tronista in the 2009/2010 season. The vocalist was literally kicked out of the program, because at the time of the decision and the final choice she announced that she was not ready and indeed that she was strongly in love with Federico D’Aguanno, who in reality was not her suitor, but the courting of the other tronista .

Some time after the expulsion, he gave an interview to talk about the reaction of the presenter who does not usually let go of anger like this: “You should thank me for introducing you to a side of Mary that not everyone knew. I don’t even know how I did it. His behavior didn’t frighten me but it embarrassed me. I didn’t expect such behavior from a woman like her “.

She never said she was angry with the program decision. He simply said that it was not understood and understood at the time. But she didn’t tie it to her finger. He certainly hasn’t worked in the world of television entertainment anymore. Today she takes care of organizing events and she is also a mother. In 2017, on social media, she announced that she had become a mother of two girls.

Today Laura Lella lives in Verona with her partner and her children. And apparently he does not regret the times that were. Today she is so happy with her family and her job that keeps her busy.