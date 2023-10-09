‘Mean Girls’ is one of the most iconic films that was released in April 2004, which starred Lindsay Lohan, and to this day he continues to amass a large number of fans. For this reason, Paramount Pictures decided to commemorate the film on October 3 by uploading it in full to his TikTok account for a memorable scene in which Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels participate.

However, in the next note, we will tell you about one of Regina George’s friends, the antagonist of the story. Is about Gretchen Wienerswho was played by actress Lacey Chabert. Here we tell you what happened to her and what she looks like today.

YOU CAN SEE: Dolores from ‘At the bottom there is room’: how to find actress Deborah Merino on Instagram and TikTok?

What happened to Lacey Chabert after ‘Mean Girls’?

Although she became known for playing Gretchen Wieners in ‘Mean Girls’, Lacey Chabert He had already participated in popular productions before the iconic youth film. These include ‘Daddy Daycare’ and the animated series ‘Family Guy’, in which she provided the voice of Meg Griffin until the middle of the second season.

Gretchen was one of Regina’s friends on ‘Mean Girls’. Photo: Paramount Pictures

On the other hand, after ‘Mean girls’by her name in English, the American actress has continued with her career and can be seen in other films such as ‘The Ghosts of My Exes’, ‘Scarecrow: the Curse of the Scarecrow’ and the ‘Bride’s Veil’ saga, in addition from the ‘Crossword Mysteries’ series, etc.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Fatmagül’: what happened to Beren Saat, the iconic protagonist of the novel, and what does she look like now?

How does Lacey Chabert from ‘Mean Girls’ look like today?

Currently, Lacey Chabert She is 41 years old and is the mother of a 7-year-old little girl. The actress is active on social networks, such as Instagram, where she can be found with the user @thereallacey, a profile in which she shares aspects of her life and her work. She also, in April of this year, made a publication for the 19 years of release of ‘Mean Girls’ and thanked his fans for continuing to support the film.