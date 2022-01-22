The character of ‘La Gladys’, played by the actress Kukuli Morante, She touched the Peruvian public with her innocence and tenderness during the episodes of the famous Peruvian series Al fondo hay lugar (AFHS). As recalled, in fiction, the young woman, who traveled from Iquitos to Lima in search of a better future, arrived in the Las Lomas neighborhood, where she met the love of her life, businessman Miguel Ignacio De las Casas, played by the actor Sergio Galliani, with whom he began a controversial relationship that resulted in little Otto as the fruit of his love.

Currently, AFHS has made it official that this 2022 returns with a new season after having broadcast its last chapter five years ago. Given this, many of his followers wonder if the actors of the original cast will also return, including the characterization of Kukulí Morante. Therefore, we tell you what has become of the life of the beloved actress.

A dark moment when I started in the artistic world

Kukuli Milagros Morante Silva is an actress born in the 80s who had a bad experience in her beginnings in the world of acting, as she was harassed by an aspiring director. He told this episode in an interview with film director Gino Tassara, in February 2021.

“What happened to me was like 20 years ago, it was before I entered television, it was with an aspiring theater director. He sent me messages and the truth was I was very scared, I was very shy back then, and I didn’t tell my dad, “the Peruvian actress began to recount.

He revealed that even on one occasion the subject appeared at his study center. “Once, he came to the institute where I was studying and started pulling me, no one wanted to help me, just a friend who was like my angel who confronted him and told him not to mess with me. From there, holy remedy, he left the country, “he continued.

Later, the actress learned that this was not an isolated case, as her stalker had also bullied other actresses. “I found out (that) we were like 20 female actresses who were harassed, well-known and not very well-known. We have been many in the middle, I prefer not to say his name, because his family said he was in treatment, “Kukulí told Gino Tassara.

Your admission to At the bottom there is room

The series Al fondo hay lugar, released in 2009 and directed by Efraín Aguilar, quickly became a favorite among Peruvians. ‘La Tere’, ‘Pepe’, ‘Tito’, ‘Doña Nelly’ and ‘Don Gilberto’ were part of the main cast; However, another character also stole the hearts of Peruvians.

The Efraín Aguilar production will present its ninth season in 2022: Photo: América TV

It was ‘La Gladys’, a young jungle girl who arrived in the exclusive neighborhood of Las Lomas and fell madly in love with Miguel Ignacio, a married man. But it was only at the end of the eighth season that Kukuli’s character left the businessman after he destroyed the Gonzáles’ house, a home that received her as if she were family, after buying the property at auction for a debt he had. the family with the bank.

What does Kukulí Morante currently do?

The actress is also a mother, announcer, entertainer and theater teacher, so she remains current in the artistic world and keeps her social networks active, especially Instagram, where he has more than 200,000 followers. He was also part of the television program called Reactívate chalaco.

Recently, he received the award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Isolated, a Peruvian series broadcast on Movistar Play that narrates in 12 stories how the strict quarantine imposed by the Vizcarra government was faced. The award was given at the Hispanic film festival Entre Largos y Cortos Oriente 2021.