Kike Farro He belonged to Group 5 in his golden age with Elmer Yaipén and later left to join the Caribeños de Guadalupe, an orchestra with which he recorded the classic “The lonely man”. He left that group in 2011 due to a tumor on the palate, for which he was evicted and which, according to what he said in an interview on “Señora cumbia Peru”, was healed by a miracle of Christ.

In 2014, he returned to the Monsefuana orchestra, led by Christian Yaipén, which coincided with the celebration for the 41st anniversary of the creation of the so-called ‘Peru Gold Group’. Finally, after releasing hits like “Let’s bet I get married”his departure from Group 5 was announced in May 2020.

In the interim, Kike Farro He married Muriel Guerrero Vilcas, in September 2019. And two years ago, in 2017, he was tempted to join the new group The Golden Fivea situation that did not occur.

What happened to Kike Farro after leaving Group 5?

The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) hit the music industry hard, especially the groups that lived from their presentations to the public.

“That happened with all the colleagues of the cumbia, that they had no choice but to accept independent jobs”, Kike Farro recounted to explain how necessity pushed him to work as a soloist in ‘privaditos’.

During 2021, it remained valid with virtual concerts alongside Víctor Romero, ex-vocalist of Agua Marina, Leonard León and Cucho Nanfuñay.

Finally, in May 2022, Kike Farro announced that he was preparing to launch himself as a solo artist with his own songs and under the title of ‘Knight of Cumbia’.

Meanwhile, he continued with performances alongside Ángelo Fukuy, Alex Ramírez (former member of Camagüey), Pedro Loli, Luis Manuel (vocalist of Grupo 5), in addition to traveling to Europe to sing in France and Italy.

Kike Farro, the ‘Knight of Cumbia’

Alejandro Humberto Farro Mendozareal name of Kike Farro, announced in “Los hités del humor” with Miguel Moreno and Emily Vargas that, for his solo project, he had turned to the composer Estanis Mogollon, author of emblematic cumbias like “You go, you go” Y “The spell”.

Likewise, in a previous interview with July Pinedo in “Señora cumbia Peru”, he stated: “I already have a defined style in what is cumbia. I know where I’m aiming. But it could also capture a young audience margin. A more modern, urban cumbia. Work on some hits with young singers who are just starting out in cumbia.”

In that conversation, Kike Farro was also willing to share the stage again with Group 5. “With all my heart” said.

“I don’t go out in my solo career to compete with anyone. I go out to share my music. It would be disrespectful to compete with an orchestra with such a long history as Grupo 5, Agua Marina, Tony Rosado, Marisol, ‘La Faraona de la Cumbia’”, she expressed.

Why did Kike Farro leave Group 5?

In mid-October 2022, while passing through Barcelona (Spain), the interpreter of “La culebritica”, Kike Farro clarified the reason for his departure from Group 5.