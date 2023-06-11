The end of the Champions League it starts to get complicated Manchester City. The team led by Pep Guardiola has not been able to open the scoring against a very well organized and intense Inter Milan. To add insult to injury, the Citizens lost one of their best footballers: Kevin DeBruyne.
The talented Belgian midfielder He came off the exchange at minute 36 and instead entered Phil Foden. whatBut what caused De’s departure? Bruyne? The Manchester City player suffered an injury and was unable to continue on the pitch due to physical discomfort.
The talented creative walked off the pitch with a grimace of pain and disappointment. Some users of social networks took advantage of this moment to remember that the Belgian was also injured in the final of the Champions League 2021 in view of Chelsea.
De Bruyne came into this final match after posting one of the best seasons of his career. The middle of 31 years got 10 goals and an astonishing 31 assists (seven in the Champions League) in the 2022/2023 season.
Unfortunately, the Belgian creative will miss the decisive moments of a Champions League final again. In 2021, De Bruyne left at minute 60 after suffering a problem that prevented him from continuing.
On that occasion, De Bruyne left the stadium in tears and his team ended up losing the cup to Chelsea. Will this history repeat itself?
#happened #Kevin #Bruyne #Champions #League #final #change
Leave a Reply