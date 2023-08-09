Magaly Medina does not want to neglect her “reign” in the local show business. For this reason, she is getting ready to relaunch a project that, at the time, was a success and with which she now seeks to lead the national audience. Weeks ago, the presenter announced in style the return of ‘La casa de Magaly’, in which we will see a group of famous Peruvians living under the same roof, without any connection to the outside world, and overcoming various challenges in search for the coveted first place.

As you remember, this competition had already seen the light back in 2010, and had figures like Peter Ferrari, Monique Pardo, Melcochita, among others. In 2012, it was repeated, but this time with the presence of international figures such as Antonio Pavón, the Argentine Belén Estevez and the Chilean kenita larrainwho was a prominent model and celebrity in her country since the early 2000s.

Who is Kenita Larraín, a former member of ‘La casa de Magaly’?

Maria Eugenia Larrain Calderon, better known as Kenita, was born in October 1976 in the city of Santiago, Chile. After two decades of life, she began her career on television. She was part of various programs playing the role of a model or hostess. It was not until 2003, when she rose to fame thanks to the fact that she was chosen as queen of the Viña del Mar Festival and captured the attention of the Chilean and international media.

Kenita Larraín and Iván Zamorano had an affair between 2003 and 2004. Photo: CNN Chile

Months later, her media exposure would grow even more, since she began a love relationship with the former soccer player Iván Zamorano. Their romance was dizzying, since only months later they decided to formalize it and agree to marry in the first months of 2004. However, the surprise was great when just two days before, the couple announced their separation and the cancellation of the event.

From there, Kenita Larraín was invited to any show program that could exist in Chile and had various steps through reality competition. Other countries in the region also took notice of it, such was the case of Peru and Argentina. In our country, she was part of the soap opera ‘Un amor indomable’ and later joined the program ‘Fuego cruzado’ and the ambitious humorous show ‘Astros de la risa’. In 2012, she returned to our territory to be part of ‘La casa de Magaly’, a show in which she turned out to be one of the most relevant international jales.

Kenita Larraín with the members of ‘La casa de Magaly’ in 2012. Photo: ATV

What is Kenita Larraín today?

Kenita Larraín decided to actively move away from television, although in 2018 she decided to capture her life in a book which she named “Blue-eyed blonde.” This became one of the best sellers in all of Chile. Since 2015, she has been fully dedicated to numerology and has made predictions that have caused a stir. For example, at the end of 2022, she made headlines by pointing out that 2023 would be a year full of destruction.

“In what is known we feel safer, many of us long for life before the pandemic, but changes are also good, even if we do not understand it (…) There will be a lot of destruction. But not for something negative, ”he indicated.

In the first days of May of this year, the Chilean once again set foot on Peruvian soil to visit the ATV morning newscast and demonstrate her skills in numerology. At that time, she explained the relationship that can exist between diseases with body sensations such as stress or different emotions.

Who are the confirmed members of ‘La casa de Magaly?

Thanks to the advances shared by Magaly Medina herself, these are the first celebrities that will integrate the new edition of ‘La casa de Magaly’:

Andres Hurtado

Patricio Suarez-Vertiz

Samahara Lobaton

Anthony Chavez

the uchulu

Fiorella Retiz

Gabriela Serpa

Alfredo Benavides

Carlos Cacho.

