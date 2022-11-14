In the early 2000s, beautiful water It had its golden age and established itself as one of the most famous female cumbia groups of that time. Initially, the orchestra was made up of Alhely Cheng as singer, while Cintya Macedo ‘the human Blender’ and Nancy Castelo ‘a Garotinha’ were the dancers.

Who is Kelly Tito, the dancer from Agua Bella?

Songs like “Luna Bonita”, “Agua de Veneno” and “Pasito tun tun” became iconic songs due to their catchy lyrics and melodies.

Kelly Tito joined Agua Bella as a dancer alongside Giuliana Rengifo, and managed to stand out with hits like “I leave you free”, “El zapateadito”, “I invite you to dance” and “We will fulfill the pact”. The artist stood out in the group for her impressive movements on stage.

What happened to Kelly Tito, the dancer from Agua Bella?

After leaving the group, Kelly retired from the stage and television in general. Currently, she lives in the United States with her family.

The former member of Agua Bella got married and as a result of that love she had three children. Through her Facebook account, she shares photos of her trips with her husband. She is not very active on social media and keeps it private. Recently, a video of her thanking her fans for sharing her performances and writing loving messages to her went viral on TikTok.