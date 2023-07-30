Gisela Valcárcel is, for many, the main figure of Peruvian television thanks to her years of experience leading all kinds of programs. The beginnings of it were characterized by showing a personality close to the housewives, which she was baptized as ‘La Señito’. However, this is now part of the past, since in recent years the host has focused on carrying out more showbiz and contest spaces, bringing together the main personalities of the local media.

Precisely, ‘The great star’ was one of his most recent projects that saw the light of day in the last months of 2022, but with a small change in its content. This time, celebrities would not compete for any prize, but rather young Peruvian talents were chosen to do so in search of giving them a place to spread their music. Unfortunately, for Ethel Pozo’s mother, this show did not enjoy the expected rating, which is why it had to be canceled earlier than planned, but it also ended up leaving a particular event.

It turns out that, despite the tradition of this type of program, this time there were two first-place winners. Karla Zapata and Indira Orbegoso marked history in said grand finale, tying with the highest score and obtaining the reward imposed by the production, which was to record with the famous producer Sergio George. More than half a year has passed since that event and here we review what is of the lives of both artists.

Indira Orbegoso

This 23-year-old new artist, who is known as an actress and also a dancer, is a young singer who jumped onto the small screen during her participation in ‘La gran estrella’. This contest seemed to be her springboard, because only weeks after having established herself as the brand new winner, exactly on December 13, 2022, she released the song ‘Help her’, which is available on all of her platforms.

During these last months, the young woman has remained active on her social networks and in her musical career, seeking to make that long-awaited leap to fame with different presentations in Lima and Peru. Precisely, this Friday, July 28, the singer was part of the artists invited to the Salserín concert at the San Marcos Stadium, where other famous musicians were also present.

Karla Zapata

The Piurana Karla Zapata is the other young artist who managed to establish herself in ‘La gran Estrella’ and who seeks the fame that the contest gave her, for this reason, on January 6, 2023, she officially released her single ‘Your absence’. This theme highlights her imposing voice in the midst of a powerful rock melody, which seeks to convince the national public avid for new faces.

In the same way, the singer has been working on her career and usually uses her social networks to spread it. For example, in mid-June of this year, she was part of a musical organized by the Teatro Peruano Japonés.

What happened to the production with Sergio George after winning ‘The Big Star’?

Karla Zapata and Indira Orbegoso continue, each on their own, trying to make a place for themselves in the national artistic world. And more than six months after the end of ‘La gran Estrella’, Gisela Valcárcel was even criticized for showing a video where Sergio George is supposedly seen in coordination with one of the singers amid the criticism that fell on the producer after what Said by Farik Grippa.

However, so far, neither of the two artists has shown any news about the songs that they had to record with Sergio George, as specified in the final of ‘La gran estrella’.

