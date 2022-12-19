Juan Zegarra, brother of the well-known boxer ‘Pantera’ Zegarra, has reappeared on the screen in a new facet. The boxer was also away from the cameras and controversies for several years, and now we see him in a different job.

The former member of “Bienvenida la tarde”, a competition program that made many people famous, left the spotlight in 2015 and little was known about his life and his new jobs. It was only known in networks that he continued to practice the sport that filled him with passion from a very young age. He knows what has become of his life and what he currently does.

Juan Zegarra, brother of the ‘Pantera’, in “Welcome the afternoon”. Photo: Capture/Latina

The new facet of Juan Zegarra

The former reality boy Juan Zegarra surprised the followers of “Bienvenida la tarde” again this 2022. The “Instarándula” portal shared images of the boxer exercising a new profession, that of a cook.

According to the follower who captured it, the brother of the “Pantera” Zegarra works in a restaurant located in the Perulandia water park.

“Samu, I went to Perulandia and I got a big surprise. The well-remembered ‘Juancito’ Zegarra from ‘BLT’ was in charge of preparing the dishes to taste”, reads the text next to the story.

Former reality boy surprised to be captured as a chef in a renowned restaurant. Photo: capture/Instagram

Juan Zegarra in trouble with the PNP

In January 2020, Juan Zegarra He was involved in an incident with the Police. The boxer was detained by the troops and taken to a San Borja police station.

An agent aboard a patrol car detained the boxer, who was on his motorcycle. They asked him to stop at the intersection of San Borja Sur and Aviación avenues, but the former reality boy ignored the mandate.

The former boxer was referred to the offices of the Public Ministry. Photo: LR file

Ten units of the Police began a persecution against the brother of the ‘Pantera’. The young man made it to his property, but he was finally intervened. It was confirmed by means of ethyl dosage that the athlete was drunk. After the fact and after several hours, he was released.