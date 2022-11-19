Jose Luis Almanza ‘Chatin’ He began his golden age on Peruvian television in 2011, the date on which he became part of the casts of two of the most tuned-in comedy shows: “Risas en América” and “El cartel del humor”. In addition, she was part of one of the editions of “El gran show”.

The artist who suffers from dwarfism became popular in the entertainment world thanks to his comedic performances. However, he is currently no longer seen permanently on the small screen, as he has decided to focus on helping people who have his condition.

How did José ‘Chatín’ Almanza become known?

the comedian Jose Luis Almanzapopularly known as ‘Chatín’, stood out within the Peruvian show business when he began working with Jaime Bayly in the program “La noche es virgen” that was broadcast by Panamericana Televisión.

In 2011 he was part of the cast of “Risas en América”. The following year, he would join Carlos Álvarez’s well-known humorous show, “El cartel del humor”, which would allow him to be recognized as one of the most outstanding comedians in Peru.

Jose ‘Chatin’ Almanza playing César Acuña for “El cartel del humor”. Photo: Facebook

What is José ‘Chatin’ Almanza currently doing?

A recent report made by the program “La banda del chino” showed that today the popular “Chatín” is president of the Association of Small People of Peru (ASPEPP), for which reason he even works in a chicken shop, in order to generate funds and sponsorships for the organization he leads.

It should be noted that the comedian continues in the world of acting, but has changed jokes for drama. Below, you can see one of his most recent works.