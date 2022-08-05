Joel Ezeta became recognized in our country thanks to his characters in “The great blood” (Johan) and “The Cars” (Beto). The Peruvian actor was part of these successful television series and other productions. However, after several years, he moved away from the small screen. Now, he leads a new life and looks very different from when he started his path to fame.

Joel Ezeta.

Joel Ezeta and his artistic career

Joel Ezeta is 37 years old. The national artist began his career when he was 9 years old, with the series “Piranitas Street School” in 1994. Later, entered “Los Choches” in 1995. She continued her work on television by being part of “Pisco Sour”, “People like one”, “I am not called Natasha 1 and 2″, “Dina Páucar”, “Group 5″, “Mystery” and “The great blood”.

Joel Ezeta.

He also jumped to the big screen in the movie “Peloteros”. One of his last appearances on the screens was in the TV series “Back to the neighborhood” with the character Walter Pajuelo or ‘Old Boy’, in 2017.

What does Joel Ezeta do nowadays?

Now, Joel Ezeta has his own business. The actor is dedicated to directing its casting company called EZ Casting . At the end of May of this year, he published a video on his Instagram account with which he confirmed that he will be involved in the election of the participants of Gisela Valcárcel’s new program, “La gran Estrella” in 2022.

Joel Ezeta: before and after, photos on Instagram

Over time, Joel Ezeta has changed his look. These are some photos of how he currently looks on Instagram, where he has more than 27,000 followers.

Joel Ezeta, before and after.

Joel Ezeta, before and after.

Joel Ezeta and dancer Johany Vegas

Joel Ezeta and Johany Vegas They were a couple for several years, but they separated in 2019. As a result of their love relationship, the actors had a son named Salvador, in February 2016.

In May, the actress dedicated a message to the father of her little one. “Thank you Joel Ezeta for giving me the love of my life and being able to feel this so magical that only those who are mammies will be able to understand it. I love you my little Savior,” he wrote.

Joel Ezeta.

Joel Ezeta in a new production?

Yes ok Joel Ezeta has made it clear from his social networks that he is focused on his business and family, the actor of “The great blood” continues to participate in some productions in front of the cameras. This is the case of “Cooking isn’t love”, a short film directed by the Peruvian Eduardo Noblecilla and released in 2022.

A glimpse of the short in which Joel Ezeta participated.

Joel Ezeta will work with Gisela Valcárcel

the remembered actor Joel Ezeta He has managed to get ahead with his casting company called EZ Producciones, and now he will be part of Gisela Valcárcel’s GV Producciones team, as he will be in charge of choosing the figures that will appear in his new program “La gran Estrella”.

The actors Joel Ezeta and Norka Ramírez will be in charge of the selection of the new participants of "The Great Star".

Joel Ezeta shares his travels on social networks

Joel Ezeta He usually shares the best moments of his trips with his thousands of followers on the platforms. the actor of “The great blood” He published a photograph at the beginning of July, in which he can be seen in Cuzco. “I like cultural trips and this time I had a whirlwind trip to this historical site. Have you already visited Cusco?” she wrote.

The Peruvian actor recently visited Cuzco.

