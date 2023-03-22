Did he leave on bad terms? the brazilian band Axé Bahia revolutionized weekend parties not only in the country of samba, but also in other places like Peru. This artistic phenomenon has not continued with the same intensity as in 2000, when the ‘boom’ began, but there are still many fans who look forward to the reunion of the dancers.

To please them, the quintet has announced that they will meet to give several concerts and once again feel the warmth of all their followers. The same ones who have not forgotten the choreographies of the sensation boys. However, they will not be complete as the talented Jefferson Barbosa passed away a long time ago. Another who will not appear either is Jociney Barbosa, brother of the deceased interpreter of “Kiss in the mouth”. Do you want to know the reason? Next, we detail everything.

Who made up Axé Bahía and why did they separate?

The reunion of the singers and dancers of Axé Bahía almost 20 years after it was formed is causing people to talk not only because of the happiness that their fans have shown, but also because of the stories behind each of the talented artists that made up the successful music company For this reason, when we talk about the quintet that has caused a sensation since 1997, we cannot stop thinking about its members: Flaviana SeelingJociney Barbosa, Francini AmaralJefferson Barbosa and Bruno Zaretti. It should be noted that there were more vocalists in the famous orchestra, but the characters mentioned were the most outstanding.

The group was formed in 1997 and from then on it led in followers due to its catchy rhythm. Since then, they have lived in different cities, in accordance with the job opportunities that have been presented to them until 2007. In that year, the participants decided not to continue by mutual agreement. What was surprising after his tour is that, during those months, one of the most beloved dancers died: Jefferson.

How did the death of Jefferson Barbosa affect his brother Jociney Barbosa?

The Barbosa brothers were part of the Axé Bahía group until 2007, when they all separated. Nobody imagined that, nine years later, in 2016, tragedy would come to the life of the Barbosa family, since the dancer Jefferson took his own life in strange circumstances. The news shocked his colleagues and all the fans of the band. However, one of the most affected was the singer Jociney Barbosa.

The artist decided to speak out long after what happened. It is so that he shared an image of the two of them on his social networks, in which he wrote a letter for whom he was one of the people closest to his life. In this sense, he expressed: “Five years have passed without your presence, brother. But this photo shows more or less how I feel since you left. I have always felt you with us and, of course, next to all those people who really love you, wherever you go.“. He also added: “I look up and I am glad that you are well, resting in peace together with God. I miss my brother. But as you always said: ‘Life goes on’. May our six-pointed star embrace you and we will see each other one day. I love you brother“.

Why won’t Jociney Barbosa be at the Axé Bahía reunion?

Jociney Barbosa has not been part of any musical group since she left the stage with Axé Bahía. Worse still, after the strange death of his brother Jefferson Barbosa. Currently, the dancer continues to dedicate himself to what he likes to do the most, although for that he has left his native Brazil and the country of Chile, where he lived for so many years. For this reason, in 2020, he moved to Boston, in the United States, to work as a capoeira teacher at the Verónica Robles Cultural Center in Massachusetts.

Apparently, his employment contract will prevent him from being part of the show that his colleagues will give in Lima on May 6 at Arena 1 because only images of Flaviana Seeling, Francini Amaral and Bruno Zaretti. Everything indicates that the model is already completely removed from the group with which he achieved fame. The media Página 7 contacted him to find out his version and he ruled out his lack of time: “They didn’t notify me, they didn’t tell me anything. In fact, I found out from the fans, who asked me why I wasn’t there… If they had warned me, I don’t know if I would have accepted it because of everything that has happened. There’s a lot to talk about, I prefer to be on my own“. Apparently, there is no friendly relationship between him and his former teammates.