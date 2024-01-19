Jimena EspinosaPeruvian model remembered for being one of the hostesses of the youth program 'The Last Passenger', in addition, in 2014 she surprised by being chosen as the winner of Miss Peru 2014 to represent the country in the pageant of the miss Universe. Likewise, she had other brief participations in local reality shows; On the other hand, she is currently married and lives abroad. She is away from the middle of the show and no longer appears on the screens, for this reason, In this note we tell you what he does now.

How was Jimena Espinosa's time on TV?

Jimena Espinoza studied a bachelor's degree in Marketing at the San Ignacio de Loyola University, from 2007 to 2011, as indicated in his LinkedIn profile. In addition, she claims to have knowledge as an event planner, image consultant and wedding makeup. In 2011, she debuted on TV as the stewardess of the blue team of 'The last passenger'a space aimed at schoolchildren and hosted by Adolfo Aguilar.

After the end of the contest space, she reappeared in Latina (Ex Frecuencia Latina) in 2013 and was co-host of the reality show. 'Red fame disfame'. A year later, he had a brief stint at 'This is war' and later participated in the Miss Peru 2014, a contest in which she was the winner, but was involved in an alleged fraud. Finally, she represented the country at Miss Universe.

When was Jimena Espinosa's wedding?

On March 4, 2023, model Jimena Espinosa and her partner, businessman Daniel Márquez, said “yes” and celebrated their wedding in style. In this special event, the couple was accompanied by friends, family and some characters of the Peruvian entertainment.

The brand new bride wore a long white dress, as well as a large veil, and everyone applauded her as she walked down the aisle. Likewise, the groom wore an elegant blue suit that was accompanied by a burgundy tie.

What does Jimena Espinosa do in the United States?

As seen in the description of your account instagramJimena Espinosa currently lives in Miami, United States, away from cameras and television programs. However, she has not stopped working in the fashion field, because It still shines on some catwalkseven share photos. Along the same lines, he now works as a real estate sales agent.

On the other hand, on her social networks she also shows the different trips she makes around the world, such as Spain, Chile, Colombia, in the company of her husband Daniel Márquez.