From action figure to a deteriorated physique. jet li He climbed to the top of Hollywood in action movies, but little by little he moved away from the genre. Because?

jet li He is one of the greatest action heroes of the 90s and 2000s. His films have not only left iconic scenes —like the one in which he coincided with Jackie Chan in “Double standards”— but have even served as inspiration for the creation of other tapes, such as “Shang Chi” from Marvel Studios. However, the actor is no longer the same as before, since his career is less and less remembered, as is his elaborate appearance that motivated thousands to practice martial arts.

Jet Li is currently 59 years old. Photo: File/The Republic

Jet Li: from action hero to a deteriorated physique

By 1982, Jet Li had one of the first successes of his career in Shaolin Templea film that would start a path of recognition and give way to his promising rise to fame with the film saga “Once upon a time in China”. Over the years, his popularity had made him something of an action icon.

His arrival in Hollywood only reaffirmed him as a star, thanks to blockbusters like “Lethal Weapon 4”, “Romeo Must Die”, “Hero”, “Danny the dog” and more. However, little by little he drifted away from the genre and his fans would soon find out why.

In 2010, Li was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism, as well as a heart condition. Citing his doctor, the actor commented that he could “keep making (action) movies or spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair.”

In addition, the serious injuries to his legs and spine that he suffered in some past projects limited his physical condition, until he was unable to stand for a long time without slouching.

The photo of Jet Li that worried fans

In 2018, a photo of Jet Li circulated on the networks and caused great concern among the actor’s fans due to his unexpected physical appearance, which distanced him from the jovial physique that made him famous a few decades ago. Although it was understood that his age (55 at the time) was the explanation, concerns regarding his health remained.

Photos of Jet Li that worried fans. Photo: The Straits Times

In this context, his manager, Steven Chasman, contacted the USA Today portal to calm the artist’s followers: “We appreciate everyone’s concern, but Jet is completely fine. Nothing is wrong with him. There is no disease that puts His life is in danger. He is in top shape.”

Among his latest works is “Mulan”, Disney’s live action remake in which he gave life to the emperor. His followers hope to see him in front of cameras very soon.