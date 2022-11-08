During the first decade of the 21st century, Jessica Sarango gained notoriety for her vocal talent, which led her to participate in three editions of the Viña del Mar Festival, a contest in which she won with one of her compositions. Likewise, she was in charge of creating the musical themes of soap operas in countries such as Peru and Venezuela.

Among his most remembered compositions are “No Vuelé a Caer” and “Mi Alma Entre Tus Manos”, which became popular in the voice of Jorge Pardo, but without a doubt his most popular song was “The miracle of love”a theme that can still be heard on local stations to this day.

Artistic career of Jessyca Sarango

With more than three decades devoted entirely to art, the Peruvian singer-songwriter Jessyca Sarango continues to dedicate herself to what she likes the most: music. This passion was cultivated from a very young age, because at the age of three she received her first guitar, which sparked a love affair with melodies that would never end.

At the age of 11, the artist made her first presentation before more than 300 people. That experience made him believe even more in her talent for composition and performance; however, it would be at the age of 14 when she would participate for the first time on television.

Artist started at a very young age in the music industry. Photo: Elga Reátegui’s blog

“… I appeared for the first time on television, in ‘Congratulations‘, the program of Jorge Henderson. The show was organizing a festival to discover new talents, they toured all of Peru casting. I introduced myself when they arrived in Piura, my mom took me. They told me that I couldn’t compete because it was only for adults and I was 14 years old. To my good luck, near the queue was the general producer of the program, who, seeing me with my guitar, called me to ask if I was playing. I told him: ‘I play and I also write songs’. So, he took me to do a test, then they invited me to participate in the concert of the program, “he commented to a local media.

From this moment his career would not stop and he would come to compose the songs “Just try”, “De don Juan a Romeo” and “Tú y yo” for Slight with only 19 years.

Her talent would lead her to participate in three editions of Viña del Mar: the most remembered was at the 1999 festival, where he performed his song “I will not fall again.” In the following years, his foray into the media would be even greater after composing “Elmiraculo de amar” (which was the main song of the novel “Milagros”), “Still worth dreaming”, in addition to also creating hits for “Torbellino ”.

In 2005 she was involved in a controversy with fellow singer Jorge Pardo, who until then was her friend, since she composed the song “Mi alma entre tus manos”, with which the artist won the Viña del Mar Festival. Apdayc had to intervene so that the singer-songwriters could reach an agreement, but the bond between them would never be the same again.

For 2009, the theme in discord would be awarded again, this time it would reach third place as best song in the 50 years of the International Festival of Viña del Mar.

Jessyca Sarango: her career in the United States

In 2004, Sarango would make the decision to settle in Miami in search of continuing to grow as an artist, since he felt that in Peru “he had already reached a ceiling.”

In that country, he was able to work with artists such as Jon Secada, Patricia Manterola, Julio Iglesias Jr, among others. He has also composed songs for telenovelas on Univisión and Televisa.

At the same time, he continued working on his projects and as a result he was nominated for a Latin Grammy in the category of best Latin music album for children with his material “Henry, el camioncito verde”. Likewise, one of her latest albums has been “Desafinado”, in which she covered the well-remembered song “Penita pena”.

Musical influences

Known as a balladeer, her influences vary when it comes to listening to music and composing. “As a lyricist, my greatest influences have been boleros, waltzes, tangos. As a musician, it’s bossa nova, flamenco, waltzes, jazz,” she explained.

He also commented that reggaeton is not to his liking. “The only thing that I rescue from that genre is the rhythmic part because it is tasty, everything else, the melody, the lyrics, the content of the songs and the singers, I discard it, it does not work”, she pointed out bluntly.

What is he currently doing?

Jessyca Sarango has not stopped making music, as she continues to develop musical projects from Miami. In that town she has a company called Merlin Castle Group, in which she has been successfully developing her Musilosophy project since 2018.

The Peruvian singer-songwriter continues to compose. In addition to this, she promotes the care of the environment and the practice of sports. As part of her work to raise environmental awareness, she composed the theme “Our place” with the intention of raising awareness about the protection of the Amazon rainforest, hand in hand with foundations such as Arbio Perú and Taricaya Eco Reserve.

Projects with Natalia Salas

Likewise, it was learned that he has been working on a musical project with actress Natalia Salas, who has covered the iconic song “The miracle of love” and even at the end of October he published photos with the singer-songwriter in the United States.