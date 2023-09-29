Youna’s ex-partner, Samahara Lobatón, has been giving something to talk about for a few days now. This time, he surprised more than one by referring to the footballer’s famous ‘bunker’ Jefferson Farfan. In this regard, he pointed out that the immense house where the party space was located was sold. “A friend of mine’s dad bought it.. We all lived there and everyone had their room. “I lived there until I was 15 years old and I was 10,” said the influencer.

In ‘Magaly’s house’he detailed to Alfredo Benavides already Vanessa Lopez the following: “When they had parties at the house that my mother and Jefferson had, there was a disco downstairs (…), in the other (the ‘bunker’) about 3,000 people entered. “It was the disco.” This statement shocked the members.