jeanne gonzales He uncovered a pot of crickets when he told what happened to Christian Domínguez in the now-defunct program “El valor de la verdad” in April 2014.

The previous year, in October 2013, the cumbia singer performed with the Yaipén Brothers in Bolivia and was the magazine Magaly TeVewho exposed the affair with the Bolivian presenter.

What happened between Christian Domínguez and Jeannine Gonzáles?

In the interval between Vania Bludau and Karla Tarazona, Christian Domínguez and Jeannine Gonzáles had a brief romance.

“He used to tell me that I was his ‘bunny'” the Bolivian told the Rodrigo González program.

However, after a few weeks, the cumbia singer made his romance with Karla Tarazona official and the Bolivian presenter declared months later that Christian Domínguez looked for her again when he went on tour. “He cheats on her every time she travels” he claimed.

Jeannine Gonzales was featured in The Value of Truth

Finally, Jeannine Gonzáles decided to publicly expose Christian Domínguez by assuring in “The Value of Truth” that he was unfaithful to Karla Tarazona with her, and even promised to marry her symbolically.

The revelations he made on the show beto ortizin which he also stated that there was something with Jonathan Rojas, Erick Elera and Leonard León allowed the Bolivian presenter to take the S/ 10,000 soles prize and disappear from Peruvian show business.

What questions did Jeannine Gonzales answer at EVDLV?

The Bolivian answered 15 questions in the questionnaire with Beto Ortiz and won 10,000 soles. Did you have sexual relations with Christian Domínguez? Did the Yaipén Brothers know that Christian was sleeping with you at the hotel? Did you have sexual relations with Leonard León? Did you have sex with Erick Elera? Did Christian Domínguez propose to symbolically marry you? ? And was Christian unfaithful to Karla Tarazona with you?; were some of the questions answered by Jeannine Gonzales in the red chair.

Did Christian tell you that Vania Bludau cheated on him with his friend? Were you with Leonard León to annoy Karla Tarazona? Did they offer you $10,000 to sleep with a man? Was Christian Domínguez unfaithful to Vania Bludau? ? Did Walter Yaipén take you to the border to say goodbye to Christian? Did you apply creams and massage Christian before having sex? And did you chat with Jonathan Rojas?; were other questions that the Bolivian answered.

What happened to Jeannine Gonzales?

In Bolivia, Jeannine Angelica Gonzales Gemelli42 years old, is known for having hosted the morning magazine Good day and the show business “Divine and famous (DyF)”from Megavision.

His time at “El valor de la verdad” changed his life, because with the prize money he bought the El Clásico Sports Complex (Santa Cruz, Bolivia). “Best investment of my life” assured.

And it is that during the confinement by COVID-19, Jeannine Gonzáles ventured into the world of fitness, gave classes by Zoom and is now a personal trainer with a good hook on social networks. On Instagram she has 27,800 followers; Facebook, 32,399; and on TikTok, 57,500.

Jeannine Gonzales is now dedicated to being a personal trainer. Photo: Jeannine Gonzales/Instagram

“I started with few students (…) I decided to make it a business, a job, that I did from home (…) I opened my battlefield, the synthetic field, where I give functional classes outdoors. So it was that I decided to leave TV, I resigned from the program that I conducted for 10 years on television, ”he explained to Trome in 2021.

Regarding Christian Domínguez, Pamela Franco’s current partner, Jeannine Gonzáles was not surprised that her relationship with Isabel Acevedo “Chabelita” did not work out. “That kind of man never changes” he claimed.