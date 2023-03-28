Jay Colindres stepped on the set of “Case Closed” and soon went viral. Specifically, he was featured on the Dr. Polo program for a case in which they tried to prove the paternity of some children. However, the lawsuit went to the background when his dispute with Leonor gave way to the phrase “Stupid, my hair, idiot”, that made him an internet meme and the star of the moment. Several years have passed since then and his fans wonder what has become of him.

Jay Colindres became famous for his phrase “Stupid, my hair, idiot.” Photo: Telemundo

Jay Colindres and his rise to fame

Jay Colindres, originally from Guatemala, is an actor who in 2014 was contacted to play Esteban in “Case Closed”. As he commented to BuzzFeed Latam, before recording the episode, he went to have a few drinks on the streets of Miami. “I went to the set toned. The truth is that I was super nervous and it was one of my first experiences on television, ”he revealed.

Upon arriving at “Case closed” he ran into great tension among the other actors. Still, he was focused on bringing the case to life. However, it was when Leonor’s actress got very close to her, when he slapped her and her co-star, with tears in her eyes, threw water at her. “I was shocked, the first thing I thought about was ironing (hair).” This is how the moment that transformed him into a social media phenomenon came about.

However, the chapter was only broadcast at the beginning of 2015, but the real boom took place in 2016, when the case was repeated in a Latin American country.

What happened to Jay Colindres after “Case Closed”?

When the chapter of “Case closed” first aired, the life of Jay Colindres it didn’t change at all. However, the subsequent repetition was a 180 ° turn in his life, since he went from being an ordinary person to a recognized figure in several Latin American countries. As the actor commented, he received job offers from all sides.

Whether as an event entertainer or party host, Colindres was able to visit various countries, such as Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica and even Peru. “Being viral is one of the best opportunities that life has given me,” he said in an interview with BuzzFeed Latam.

Although he was absent from the networks a couple of years ago, he has already returned to his job as a content creator and has been very well received on TikTok, proof of this are the more than 250 million views that his video for “Shakira, what about you?” it’s you?” on the said platform.