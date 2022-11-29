Movies starring children have remained in the memory of many moviegoers. One of them is the classic Christmas production “the promised gift”, which was starred by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jake Lloyd, who played little Jamie Langston when he was 7 years old. Some time later, the boy moved away from the spotlight after being teased at school.

In 1999, Jake Lloyd He managed to be part of the cast of “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace”, in which he played Anakin Skywalker. But what would be his window to acting success ended his career at age 12.

What happened to Jake Lloyd after working with Arnold Schwarzenegger?

In 2008, the former interpreter was diagnosed with schizophrenia, and seven years later he was arrested by the Police after driving without a license and at high speed. In addition, Lloyd would have assaulted his mother, but he did not sue him and only assured that he had not taken his medicine.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jake Lloyd starred in “The Promised Gift.” Photo: Guioteca

After being detained and after undergoing a medical examination, Jake Lloyd He was admitted to a mental health facility.

“Jake has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. He also has a condition called anosognosia, which causes a lack of understanding of his disease. He has grown closer to his family and we are working to help him with this. He is still a kind and loving person,” was the statement from Jake Lloyd’s family published on Geek New Now in 2020.

Why did Jake Lloyd withdraw from the cinema?

The Christmas film “The Promised Gift” was released in 1996. Back then Jake Lloyd He was 6 years old and played the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who went through different incidents to buy the child’s favorite gift.

Jake Lloyd participated in the “Star Wars” saga at age 10. Photo: Areajugones

Three years later, the American native was selected from more than 3,000 applicants for the “Star Wars” character, but the saga was not well received by either fans or critics. Little did the young age of Jake Lloyd matter to receive the contempt of the people and be nominated for the Razzies awards as the worst supporting actor and the worst screen couple.

The contempt of the fans and the media towards the film turned into bullying by his peers at school and the press. For this reason, in 2001, at the age of 12, Jake Lloyd decided to leave the world of acting.