The allegedly negligent teacher in the case of death of student Izel, eight years old, died of asphyxiation in the bathrooms of a primary school in Acolman, State of Mexico, He has been released due to alleged poor integration of the investigation file by the regional prosecutor's office. The defense of the minor's family has pointed out that the incorrect classification of the crime has led to the teacher's release.

The family's lawyer has reported that due to errors in the classification of the crime, the teacher was released and we will seek to complement the investigation to modify the crime and consider responsibility for omission.

Izel's death

Izel requested to go to the bathroom on multiple occasions while in class at her home. Science, Homeland, Work and Freedom Primary School, located in Acolman, State of Mexico, but only on the third attempt did the teacher allow him. However, when she did not return to the living room, a colleague of hers found her unconscious on the bathroom floor.

Although the girl still had vital signs, school authorities did not immediately request medical help and contacted the family. Despite the arrival of Civil Protection and Firefighters, Izel no longer had vital signs.

The cause of death, according to the Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico, was asphyxia due to bronchoaspiration. The autopsy revealed that Itzel suffered from pancreatitiswhich would have caused nausea and vomiting in the bathroomwithout receiving assistance.

On the same day of the events, The police detained one of the teachers, but when they did not find sufficient evidence against him, he was released.